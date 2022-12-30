Laura Huarcayo she stays away from television after the end of “Bienvenida la tarde”, a Latina competition program in which she shared with Carlos Vílchez, as ‘Carlota’, and with Alfredo Benavides, as ‘Niño Alfredito’. However, the former model of “Habacilar” usually uploads content on her Instagram account, like this Thursday that she surprised her followers by showing off in a photo session in lingerie, while she left a message of reflection prior to the arrival of 2023.

“Looking inward, I can discover that what I learned, sooner or later, was a gift. That 2022 has left strong and firm seeds in each one of us so that they allow us to receive 2023 connected with love, heart and soul. May it be a cautious 2023, with a lot of wisdom, with a lot of courage, with an instinct for care, self-care and awareness. Remember that everything that one attracts in life comes through vibrations. It attracts wonderful things,” she wrote.

Laura Huarcayo shared part of a photo session. Photo: Instagram capture/Laura Huarcayo

Followers ask Laura Huarcayo to return to TV

The driver Laura Huarcayo He has not appeared on television since “Bienvenida la tarde” ended, one of the spaces with the most public acceptance. However, despite the time, his fans still ask him to return with some program on the screens.

“ How regal, Mrs. Laura, return to TV ”, “ You have to go back to TV, beautiful ”, “ you are missed on tv ”, “ You are missed, it would have been a good duo with ‘Carlota’ ”, are some of the messages left by their fans.

Laura Huarcayo’s followers ask her to return to TV. Photo: Instagram capture/Laura Huarcayo

This is the photo session that Laura Huarcayo did

Laura Huarcayo He surprised his thousands of fans by posting a video that shows part of a photo session that he did wearing lingerie.

In the publication, the former host of the Latina competition reality show is seen smiling as she poses in red underwear.