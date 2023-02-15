The ex-conductor Laura Huarcayo He commented on the projects that his son Valentino has at the family level.

Laura Huarcayo he attended “Send whoever is in charge” and had an emotional meeting with ‘Carlota’. Let’s remember that both shared a set in “Bienvenida la tarde” many years ago and apparently, the friendship remains valid and very solid. Now, in the most recent broadcast of said América Televisión program, the television presenter also referred to her 19-year-old son Valentín and the plans he has in the not too distant future. It is worth noting that Laura Huarcayo had her firstborn as a result of the relationship with the Argentine Juan Martín Mercado.

The revelation occurred during a fun segment of the María Pía and ‘Carlota’ program where she had to confirm whether the phrase was true or false. “My biggest fear is that they will call me mother-in-law very soon,” was the phrase that seemed to put the driver in ‘check’; However, Laura Huarcayo was calm with the question.

“On the contrary, you can believe, you know that my son Valentino, who is already 19 years old, tells me ‘mom, I think I’m going to be a good father, I have a lot of patience, I would love to be a young father,’ the former model confessed.

“I tell him: ‘Well, son, when it happens I’ll take care of the baby.’ Valentino has the ‘little pan’ of him, because he was with (Carlos Vílchez) in the commercials. I would leave him and tell him: ‘go with your aunt Carlota’ and now he has his little frying pan, ”he said with a laugh.

Carlota ‘was honest about Laura Huarcayo.

The ‘Charlotte’ He did not hide his emotion and remembered those golden times where together with Laura Huarcayo they raised “Bienvenida la tarde”.

“For me it is a pride and an honor to be with you again”, ‘Carlota’ began, thanking them for the reception. “You, for me, are the best, I would work with you and with no one else. Laurita is the greatest, ”she added as she said goodbye to the former television host.