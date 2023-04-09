Laura Huarcayo He had an interview with “Estás en todas” and spoke about the deceased “Lima Limón”, a space that he shared with Carlos Alcántara several years ago. The former TV host recalled an uncomfortable moment that was experienced in the middle of the program, when the famous ‘Cachín’ decided to resign live from the magazine. According to the statements of the also model, she did not imagine that the actor would proceed in this way and she assured that this episode took her by surprise.

“I didn’t know that he was going to go on the air, he surprised us all, but he must have had his reasons. I think that day I lost my shame on television,” Laura said when she was left alone to host the América Televisión program.

Did Laura Huarcayo go out with Sebastián Monteghirfo?

After being linked to Sebastián Monteghirfo some time ago, Laura Huarcayo breaks her silence and assures that the only thing they maintain is a friendship. “We are friends, but nothing more. We love each other, we really love each other!” said for “You are in all”.

