Cristina Ouviña was the top scorer against Slovakia (17), but believes that they are “on an ascending scale”. “It is always difficult to start the championships. Whenever you start with defeat it seems that doubts enter you a little more, but against Sweden we show another different Spain and I think that today we have done it again. We are going on an ascending scale, which is said, and tomorrow to take the game as it is and to continue growing as a team “.

The team finished with 93 points, with six players over ten points. “It gives everyone a lot of confidence, when you don’t depend on a single player to score points and everyone can contribute, it’s good, because you realize that we all add up. We have been very successful in the face of the basket and we hope it continues like this. “

On Monday, Spain will play the quarterfinals against Montenegro. “Whoever comes ahead … is live or die. Whoever comes for him. “

Silvia Dominguez



Silvia Domínguez was another of those who was very intoned in attack. “That the shots have begun to enter makes us have more confidence in the actions we do. Our defense has allowed us to grow, although there are still things to improve. I think these two games have been very positive. The sensations are good. “

3,000 followers ‘filled’ the stands of La Fonteta. “It has been the game in which more people have been and it has been noticed. The atmosphere has been incredible. We notice it. Hopefully from now on we don’t have that warmth from the public because they enjoy it and we enjoy it. “

Laura Gil

Finally, Laura Gil. “As in each championship we grow game by game. The first was good milk, so to speak. We have been waking up, finding our game, our intensity. We arrived at a good moment to that match against Montenegro, which is our first finalel “.

Spain did not manage to break the match until after the break. “They have had a lot of success in three, that has made us have a bit of doubts in the aid, in the changes. But in the end we have been able to adjust it and find our game in attack, running, which is our hallmark” .

Finally, Gil leaves a message: “I hope Montenegro is worried, because Spain continues to grow. There are very decisive players but, luckily, we have 12. We have to play with a lot of intensity so that after the break they won’t hold out anymore “.