Mexico. Laura G. does seductive walk and shows her beautiful legs In a video that she shares on Instagram, in this way she shows again that in addition to being a talented driver, she is a great model.

Laura G. She is one of the most famous conductors in Mexico and on Televisión Azteca, where he has developed almost his entire career as such and has many followers on social networks.

Laura G participates in the television program Venga la Alegría and from Monday to Friday she attracts attention with her work as a host, but also with her appearance, because she always looks very pretty and appears with different looks and outfits.

We recommend you read:

Laura G’s popularity on television arose years ago, as she previously worked on the Sabadazo program and little by little she was able to consolidate her image as a television presenter.

We recommend you read:

Laura G’s real name is María Sonia Laura González Martínez, she is originally from Monterrey, Nuevo León, México, (June 28, 1985), and according to information in her biography, she was 12 years old when she began working on television at the children’s program Entre chavos, on Televisión Azteca Noroeste, in his homeland.