Laura Friman’s Column | My screen time is 9 hours and 14 minutes a day

The importance of Digidetox can only be understood if your screen time is half of your waking hours, writes Laura Friman in her column.

9 hours and 14 minutes.

That’s exactly how much I use. During the day.

The numbers are not upper or lower: the statistics are accurate to the minute and recorded by my iPhone, and the usage is from a normal summer holiday week. And the holiday doesn’t explain the square mania one way or the other: the numbers look the same in everyday life as well.

I know something about other numbers too. Smartphone settings menus and their screen time reporting were recently opened collectively on Some. Then we were “bravely open” and told how long we had to hang on the cell phone every day. Almost two hours. Or even four hours! Herttinen, now we have to sharpen up.

The bigger readings were not neglected. In other words, people with real problems like me, for whom no amount of explanation would be enough to embellish the truth, kept silent in the competition comparison.

Yes, part of my screen time consists of turning on cooking music, listening to an audiobook while jogging, and attending an online yoga class. A bit like passive screen time.

Still: I don’t get anywhere from spending significantly more time with my phone than with my Spouse or my children. (So ​​I’m just one of those mothers whose little ones might be stolen by a raven at any time, while I’m absently staring at the screen, what May Day Pimi today he might cook his cabin lunch.)

“ My next goal is to reduce my social media hook gradually and launch a digital fast as a lifestyle.

Last for a week I decided to delete social media apps from my phone. I know, I know: dramatic strikes by boomer journalists seem unfathomably pointless and embarrassing to outsiders.

You can only understand the importance of Digidetox if your screen time is half of your waking hours – or more, as in my case. Then the break is really a radical change in everyday life.

When you’re not glued to the phone on duty on the bedside table for an hour first thing in the morning and a couple at bedtime and glance at emails, Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, Tiktok, stock prices and Lidl loyalty coupons every seven minutes throughout the day, you feel amazingly empty. Not in a particularly good or bad way, just empty.

Neither do I I can’t lie that I wouldn’t focus on family, cooking, books and the flowers in the ditch in a completely different way during the week. You have to, when you can’t do anything else. Clichéd, but absolutely true: the days feel calm and long.

That doesn’t mean I won’t download all the apps back to my phone one day in a week. So how does it feel? Familiar, safe – and at the same time boring.

That’s why my next goal is to reduce my social media hook gradually and launch a digital fast as a lifestyle: a week on the screen, a week without.

You can copy.