Laura Friman’s Column | I was laughed at when I took part in the fathers’ qualification competition and got angry when I passed

Laura Friman’s column|My only success has not achieved the same admiration among men as my success in football betting, and I can’t decide whether it’s amusing or depressing, writes Laura Friman in her column.

“Mum, guess the sack!”

The European Football Championships were just about to start, and Yle’s Futistietäjä predictions had to be knocked in within a quarter of an hour. In the betting, the exact final results for each match of the preliminary series and the winners for the follow-on games were guessed, and my husband and his colleagues had decided to set up a betting ring.