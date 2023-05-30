On the occasion of an interview given to Today is another day, Laura Cold she recounted the loss of her son in the third month of pregnancy. The famous presenter admitted that she suffered a shock and that she faced the trauma alone. Let’s find out all of her statements together.

TO Today is another day Laura Freddi has opened her heart to Serena Bortone. A few years ago, the well-known conductor suffered a abortion in the third month of pregnancy. This is one of the reasons that led to the separation with Claudius Casavecchia.

With these words Laura started hers shocking tale:

No one can help you when something like this happens. Even though I have always had my parents by my side. This thing happened between cohabitation and marriage, because we married Claudio later.

The famous presenter admitted that she had suffered a lot and that she had resolved the trauma alone. Subsequently, Serena Bortone asked her why she didn’t try again to have a child. She has answered:

I suffered so much inside, that I had to solve it on my own. No, I didn’t feel like it and this was what pushed me and my partner away. He would rather have wanted to. We were both eager to start a family. My times were probably longer than his. Only a woman can understand what it feels like in those moments.

Laura Freddi: the relationship with Paolo Bonolis

Finally, during the interview, Freddi also spoke about hers relationship with Paul Bonolis. The two were together from 1990 to 1995. But what were the reasons of separation? This was revealed by the interested party: