Due to a work-related cause, she had almost gone broke but thanks to ‘Big Brother’ she recovered. TV presenter Laura Freddi tells it in an interview with ‘Corriere della Sera’. “Because of a 12-year labor lawsuit that drained my finances. Unfortunately you don’t always meet honest people. I had signed documents that I shouldn’t have signed and to defend myself I burned all my savings, I even had to sell the house that I was still paying for. I could have made a Christmas tree out of the green post cards from the foreclosure notices. I recovered with the cachet of Big Brother Vip, a holy hand ”, she underlines.

The showgirl participated in the reality show in 2016, in the first edition of the reality show Big Brother Vip, qualifying fifth.

At only 19 she was one of the most loved faces of Non è la Rai: “I was very shy, I hid behind the leaves of the fake palm trees around the pool, hoping not to be framed. Gianni Boncompagni has always behaved more than well with me, yet they pelted him with criticism, there was too much fury against him, exaggerated. With Amber? We are friends. We still talk today” Laura Freddi tells Corriere della Sera. Then she became a tissue of Striscia la Notizia with Miriana Trevisan and famous boyfriends arrived.

“Paolo Bonolis was the most important person among my loved ones, I was very young then and he was already married and a father. In the eyes of my 19 years old he was fascinating, I liked him, he entertained me, he struck me with his irony and culture. He even made me watch three films a day, he read me books, it was a flood. We traveled a lot. Even if with Sonia, his wife – we have now become friends – we discovered that he took us on vacation to the same places: Polynesia, New York, today we laugh at each other ”.

Sonia Bruganelli has admitted that he hated her for a long time. “Her was a virtual hatred, perhaps she had idealized my figure, but the five and a half years I spent with Paolo are a crumb, compared to their marriage. Why did I leave him? We loved each other very well and it was painful for both of us to separate. I wanted more, a family, but the moment was wrong, our times didn’t coincide”.