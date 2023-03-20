Laura Freddi displaces everyone with her latest interview: “I lost all my savings, saved by GfVip”

In an interview with Corriere della Sera, the ex of “Non è la Rai” Laura Cold also the protagonist of the TV programs “Striscia la Notizia” and “Buona Domenica”, he recounted the period of distance from television and of having risked ending up without money. always at Corsair the showgirl Roman Cold he said: “With postcards greens of notices of foreclosure I would have could make us a tree Of Christmas. I recovered with the cachet of the ‘Big Brother VIP‘, a holy hand”.

READ ALSO: Laura Freddi buys an airline: now she flies with Radio Italia Anni 60

Laura Freddi, her return on TV to “Big Brother Vip”

Laura Cold participated in 2016 in the first edition of the “Big Brother VIP“, conducted by Ilary Blasi. That year the winner was Alessia Macari while the ex-girlfriend of “Non è la Rai” has arrived at final evening but finished fifth. She returned to the reality TV cameras again in 2021, this time as an “alternate” commentator next to Adriana Volpe during a period of absence of Sonia Bruganelli. An interesting role play, given that Sonia is the wife of Paolo Bonolis, with whom Laura had a love story that lasted almost 6 years in the 90s.

Laura Freddi, the relationship with Paolo Bonolis and Sonia Bruganelli

Regarding the relationship with the conductor, again in Corriere della Sera, Laura Cold he said: “Paul Bonolis was the most important person among my affections, I was very young then and he was already married and a father. In the eyes of my 19 years old he was fascinating, I liked him, he entertained me, he struck me with his irony and culture. He even made me watch three films a day, he read me books, it was a flood. We traveled a lot”. While now that so much time has passed since their farewell they have friendly relations and the showgirl is also linked to the conductor’s wife: “With Sonia Bruganelli we discovered that she took us on holiday to the same places: Polynesia, New York, today we laugh“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

