At Today is another day, Laura Freddi releases some statements on the break between Sonia Bruganelli and Paolo Bonolis

On the occasion of the live television of Today is another day, Laura Cold has decided to release some unedited statements on the recent separation between Paolo Bonolis and Sonia Bruganelli. Let’s find out together what the presenter revealed in detail.

Over the last few hours, the web has been talking about separation between Sonia Bruganelli and Paolo Bonolis. The couple decided to put a definitive point to their love story after 26 years. While the former spouses announced the breakup, I could not help Laura cold to comment the story.

On the occasion ofhosted to Today is another dayL’historical ex-girlfriend of the conductor said:

I was a little girl when Paolo and I were together. They know two such intelligent people, they have a complicity, beyond the love that then united them for so many years. I think they will have to protect their family and I think this is the most important thing.

Next, Laura Freddi couldn’t help but hide all of hers sorry for the sensational news. These were hers words:

I’m sorry, but you know? I know Paolo very well, I have also started to know Sonia in recent years. There was also that complicity between us and, I have to tell you the truth, she’s sorry. Like any couple that separates, it leaves a bitter taste in the mouth. Even the public grows fond of these famous couples.

Sonia Bruganelli and Paolo Bonolis separate: the announcement

After 26 years of love, Paolo Bonolis and Sonia Bruganelli have announced theirs separation through a’exclusive interview at “Vanity Fair”. For some time now, some rumors have been circulating about the alleged marriage crisis but recently the news was made official by those directly involved: