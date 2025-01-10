Laura Escanes has been, for the second consecutive year, presenter of the Campanadas on TV3. The influencer, accompanied by the singer Miki Nuñez, who also repeats welcoming the new year, were two of the protagonists of this New Year’s Eve and, recently, she revealed what he has charged for it.

During the broadcast of the special program, both took the handheld microphones and offered a most emotional and sentimental performance which left the spectators speechless. The content creator and the artist performed the song live Serem Fort (We will be strong).

This is already the second time that Laura Escanes and Miki Núñez embark on this project together. The Catalan has told every related detail through her social networks, and one of the data she has revealed has been the amount they charge to give the Chimes.

“It’s public television, it doesn’t pay me a lot of money. “About 5,000 euros”stated the young woman in one of her Instagram live streams. This amount varies depending on the years this type of content has been produced and the cache recorded by each public figure.