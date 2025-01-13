Laura Escanes has come forward against the criticism against her for, allegedly, not spending enough time with her daughter Roma, who Last October he turned 5 years old.

The influencer, who had the girl during her marriage to Risto Mejide, has responded to followers who wonder if she spends too little time with her little girl. “They are my social networks, I am not publishing absolutely everything I do with my daughter or the time I spend with her, because they are my social networks and not his, because he is a minor,” Laura said.

The podcast host Between the sky and the clouds He assures that if he shares a lot of content with her it is for “protect” her from “comments like these” and to protect herself from being “judged as a mother.”

The most relevant thing is that Laura wonders if these questions are also raised with parents. “I’m tired of seeing mothers in photos and videoss that they do other things that are not simply raising and educating their daughters than where their daughters are. This issue has me…”, he continued saying.

And he has gone further: “So if you ask yourself again where my daughter is, I’m going to tell you that I don’t upload absolutely everything I do in my life, I also don’t show you when I’m fucking or when I’m not, nor when I’m shitting and when I’m not… so nothing, bye.”

Many followers of Laura have wondered if Risto Mejide, father of the girl, they ask him the same questions as her.