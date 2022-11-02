A month and a half after learning about her breakup with Risto Mejide, Laura Escanes has been seen with a new partner, the singer Álvaro de Luna. The exclusive has been given by the magazine ‘Lecturas’ that this Wednesday carried on its cover an image of the two giving each other a romantic kiss in Tenerife, where they have spent a few days escaping accompanied by friends.

According to the publication, the influencer and the musician have known each other for months and it seems that it is common to see Laura in the Madrid neighborhood of Malasaña, where Álvaro has a flat. In addition, they assure that it is also easy to see them together in the capital. According to the snapshots, the Catalan would be happy next to the singer with whom she is seen in an accomplice attitude, sharing kisses and hugs. A relationship that they do not hide but about which their social networks had not given any clue either.

As ‘Readings’ have learned, Álvaro appeared in the influencer’s life shortly after she had a relationship with the well-known YouTuber Mister Jagger, who was suspected of being the cause of the separation from the Barcelona woman. However, it seems that the one who occupies Laura’s heart is this musician who has more than 156,000 followers on Instagram and has more than two million monthly listeners on Spotify.

The artist began in the world of music when he was just nine years old and has composed since he was a child. After spending time in London to try his luck as a music producer, he found success as a member of the group Sinsinati, which disbanded in 2020. He has since continued his solo career and will be touring South America this November.

At the moment, neither of them has made any statement in this regard. Neither has Laura’s ex-partner, Risto Mejide, who we have recently seen being very emotional in ‘Got Talet’, where he serves as a jury, spoken. It was the first time that the publicist climbed on the stage of the New Alcalá Theater to act. «I have been, as you know, many years in this and I have always thought that, if I got up here, it would be to give an important message. In 1720, Johann Sebastian Bach returns from a trip and, when he gets home, they tell him that his wife is dead,’ he began. «But something happens in less than 17 months for him to appear again in society married to a person who is practically twice his age. I tell you this because Bach showed that, when one truly loves, even if one is wrong, the distance between two notes does not matter », he finished while playing the piano. A few words that were interpreted in a personal key.

On September 25, Risto Mejide and Laura Escanes communicated their separation on their respective social networks. They each did it with a different photo and with two statements in which they spoke of the good things they had shared during the almost ten years they had been together. The couple had been together for two years when they decided to say ‘yes, I do’ in 2015. In October 2019 they welcomed their only daughter together. Since their breakup, neither of them has spoken publicly and explicitly about it again.