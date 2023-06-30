At La Vita In Diretta, Laura Efrikian told of having been the victim of a scam

Over the last few days, Laura Efrikian she was a guest on the show Live life. Gianni Morandi’s ex-wife said she was scammed. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, everyone knows Laura Efrikian to be a celebrated actress and ex-wife of Gianni Morandi. The woman would have been victim of a fraud.

to spread theannouncement was herself on the occasion of ainterview issued to Live life:

I was at home, it was around three in the afternoon. The phone rings and I hear my grandson’s voice saying, ‘Grandma, Grandma, there’s a problem. Dad had ordered some stuff he needed for his shows. He made the transfer, but they didn’t receive it. They put him in a room and won’t let him out if he doesn’t pay. But you grandma don’t have any money at home?’. I tell him yes. First I heard my nephew’s voice and then another person’s.

Guest of the living room of Alberto Matanoin this way Laura continued her tale:

They started by asking me for 50,000 euros, how could they think I had so much money at home? But the other voice told me: ‘It doesn’t matter ma’am, give what you have’. I had 5000 euros. They say they were going to send me the son of the director of this company. A very young boy arrives. I opened the door for him. While he was counting the money, I didn’t even want to look at his face. I don’t know, it was dangerous for me to look at his face.

Laura Efrikian launches an appeal to the population

Only after handing over the money did Gianni Morandi’s ex-wife realize she had been scammed. In light of this, she immediately called the son Marco Morandi. Finally, with these words wanted to throw a appeal to the whole population: