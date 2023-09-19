The model Laura Spoya She was one of the participants in the second season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. Her preparations enlisted her as one of the favorites to win and be the great successor of Ricardo Rondón. In fact, Laura made it to the final week; However, she relates that her nerves got the better of her and she finally ‘self-sabotaged’. She added that losing the gastronomic reality show hurt more than losing the miss Universe. This statement reached the ears of Jessica Newton who did not hesitate to respond. We tell you all the details in this note.

What did Jessica Newton say about Laura Spoya’s statements?

The president of the Organization of Miss Peru He decided to respond loud and clear. Let us remember that Laura Spoya was invited by Jessica to participate and be the national representative in the Miss Universe. Laura won, but she did not place anywhere in the top in the largest international beauty pageant. Through her Instagram account, Newton would affirm that he does not believe Spoya’s statements.

“If I hadn’t seen you cry in Las Vegas, I would believe you.”he wrote in a story on the social network, even tagging Laura Spoya herself.

Jessica Newton took charge of Miss Peru in 2015. Photo: Instagram / Jessica Newton

Did Laura Spoya respond to Jessica Newton?

True to his style, Laura Spoya was able to view Jessica Newton’s statement. Through the same social network, Spoya used her profile to replicate what Newton said. The former Miss Peru highlighted that despite the tears she shed for not winning Miss Universe, she notes that Jessica was always there for her.

“And you were always there, like in every step”said Laura.