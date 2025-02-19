Laura Chivite (Pamplona, ​​1995) grew surrounded by books, and perhaps that is why she decided not to open any until fifteen: that explains many things, also her prose. “He was so rebellious, so strong and so monstrous that he simply fucks and ignoring,” he did not read, ” … Remember with laughter the writer, one of the most interesting of her generation. Chivite debuted in 2022 with ‘People who laughs’ (Troy horse), a very unitary stories or a very scattered novel, as he looked, who was traveling in time but always looking into the eyes of the characters, to their friction . «In a Salamanca reading club a woman asked me:” Why is it called ‘People who laughs’? Because I have not laughed throughout the book ». Now I put the titles before I start writing the books, ”she says. And laugh again.

That humor that was saved in his debut has overturned in ‘The attack of the goats’ (Random House), his first novel, which sounds like a horror film of the sixties, but which is a family and learning story (of adolescence , of youth) and a fable, all at the same time, in addition to a nonsense in which there are goats that speak and do cinema and there is something like melancholic telekinesia, which consists of Move things with the mind only when you are sad: curious superpower. «I am very interested in everyday life, and in the background I think that my writing is very intimate and that their axis are human relations, which are my obsession – the encounters, the ruptures, love, heartbreak – but then I I put to write about this and I cannot add elements that are not of reality, elements of the fable or the fantastic, or include a dystopia, as in ‘people who laugh’. It is inevitable, ”he says.

«If you don’t enjoy writing, what do you write for? To publish? If everything that comes next is a picture »

There is something playful in Chivite’s writing: in ‘People who laugh’ that translated into experimentation (there was a twenty pages story written in imperative, there is nothing), and here a commitment to always be between melancholy and laughter , between fable and confession. «If you don’t enjoy writing, what do you write for? To publish? If everything that comes next is a picture, ”he jokes. And then: I am very interested in this bridge between tragedy and humor, so to speak. It seems to me that life is like that, some humor can always be extracted from the tragedy. And within humor there is also sadness ». One of his characters loose: «[La tragedia] It happens when you are least expected. That is why many times the tragedy brushes the ridiculous. […] It is in the calm and sunny days when you have to be alert ». «Sheila says it, the ceramic teacher, who speaks with aphorisms. But it is not that he creates it. I believe that all writers are liars and that we release phrases that sound good and then we have no idea whether or not we agree with those phrases ».

Writing, insists Chivite, is risking, «descending to the deepest and most dark of you and see what is there, talk to your demons. Sometimes it is a dangerous exercise. The subconscious speaks equal or more than our conscious part ». Perhaps that is why, it is a free and intimate exercise, do not enjoy writing for the cinema, so important in its formation and in its writing (in addition: Jonah Trueba was his first editor). «I have tried, but it is difficult for me to write with other people. And then there are economic interests, production … That world is much more difficult.

Family disorders

In another of those aphorisms, ceramist Sheila contradicts Tolstói: “Family conflicts are like a vacation in Yucatan, you think yours are much more surprising than those of the rest, but in reality they are all the same.” But what would be literature without those disorders? «It is that all families are a picture. Tolstob’s phrase seems almost misleading, because what family is happy? In broad strokes it can be happy, but if you explore in the family past and if it is a relatively large family you will always find some tragedy, some dispute, some wound. I wanted to explore that a lot and do it from humor, not from solemnity. I wanted to say: let’s laugh at these unstructured families ».

Barbara Mingo argues that there is something melancholic in this novel, something like this “like the sound that remains in the air after a toast”: perhaps the one that leaves youth when it ends. This is also the chronicle of a woman who discovers that everything looks like everything, and that is why she decides to stay in details and wait for lighting. At the end of the book, Chivite cites a poem by Robert Hass: «The whole new thought is about loss. In that he looks like old thought. […] Every word is choice of what it means ». Is it always written about what is lost or longed for? «I don’t know, really. There are enough places from where to write. There are people who write from anger, people who write from the penalty and there are people who write from fear. In this book I inevitably gathered some of my fears, and it is very curious because some have been fulfilled. You have to be careful what you write because sometimes it is fulfilled. My life is now what I narrated then, when it was totally different ».