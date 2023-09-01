Laura Castelli: “The executives held meetings behind closed doors and left me out. An impenetrable hostile machine”

Laura Castles he talks about himself and does so in an interview in which he talks about his experience as a parliamentarian and as deputy minister for the economy during the governments With you. The former 5 star movement but it mainly focuses on female figure in Parliament and his judgment is quite clear. “The sexism in politics it is still strong and this despite the fact that there is how Prime Minister a woman. Also get dressed – Castelli tells “7” the weekly Corriere della Sera – it has become complicated: ask Meloni”. Come on 14 tattoos to new dreams, up to the background on government meetings in which he wore the newborn sonthe ex grillina comes out and tells everything.

“In June 2018 – says Castelli – when the appointment to the Economy came I had a very bad feeling and I felt like a stranger. Entering Via XX Settembre I realized that there was an impenetrable hostile machine, I was young, a woman and a grillina. I understood that my aptitudes would not be enough. And so I changed my attitude, changing the form is changing the substance. The executives held meetings behind closed doors and didn’t let me know anything“. Then he explains how in reality even now with Meloni things have never changed.

