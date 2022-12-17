Laura Bozzo He is one of the most controversial media figures in the world of entertainment and not only within the Peruvian show business, but also on Mexican lands. For 17 years, the host maintained a relationship with the Argentine singer Christian Zuarez, who is 24 years younger than her. One of the controversial moments that the couple starred in occurred in 2014, when the television presenter appeared on the program “The value of truth.”

Although the host of the now-defunct program “Laura en América” ​​sat in the red chair three times, in her second participation with Beto Ortiz she answered a question about her then partner Cristian Zuárez that surprised the public and allowed her to win 50,000 soles . Coming up next, we tell you.

What question about Cristian Zuárez made you win S/ 50,000?

In 2014, Laura Bozzo returned for the second time to the Beto Ortiz show accompanied by Alfredo Benavides, Pepe Pitasig, Cristian Zuárez and Macarena Zuárez, daughter of the Argentine. Although this time the questions focused on the controversies that she starred in Mexico, to win the S / 50,000 she had to answer a particular question about her partner.

“ Do you think you’re going to end your days with Cristian Zuárez?” Beto Ortiz commented. Given this Laura Bozzo answered “Yes” . Despite the fact that the driver had initially denied that this fact was possible, she decided to change her answer.

With this question 21, Laura Bozzo won the contest program for the second time “The value of truth” and, finally, he was able to take home the S/ 50,000. Years later, the television presenter returned to sit in the red chair, but this time after separating permanently from Cristian Zuárez.