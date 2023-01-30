Laura Bozzo, a remembered TV host who became popular through the talk show “Laura en América” ​​and who emigrated to Mexico, has not only experienced great controversies in Peru. The ex of Christian Suárez owes a large part of her academic training to the Federico Villarreal National University.

Laura Bozzo It is the name of the popular television presenter who with her program “Laura en América” ​​was loved by some and hated by many other viewers. The life of the now Mexican diva has been exempt from everything except controversy.

Despite the controversy of his figure, Laura Bozzo he did not put aside his professional and academic training. Although he spent it abroad studying at the Central University of Venezuela in Caracas is well known, few remember his transit through the classrooms of the Federico Villarreal University. Find out what career he studied at the UNFV and what is your academic degree in said house of higher studies.

What career did Laura Bozzo study at UNFV?

Laura Bozzo studied Law at the Federico Villarreal National University (UNFV). The self-styled ‘People’s Lawyer’ came to the university after studying primary and secondary school at the Sacred Heart Sophianum School.

However, his entrance to the UNFV was not given through the common denominator of the admission exam, but rather He arrived at the house of studies through an external transfer from the Women’s University of the Sacred Heart. In this institution, he had already completed general studies.

Laura Bozzo has studied Law at the UNFV. Photo: composition LR/La República/Facebook/Federico Villarreal National University

What is Laura Bozzo’s academic degree at UNFV?

Laura Bozzo She is a graduate of the UNFV Law degree, but not only that. After dabbling in philosophy with a postgraduate degree at the Central University of Venezuela in Caracas, the TV host received a PhD in Law and Political Science from the same Peruvian national university.

Laura Bozzo has a PhD from UNFV. Photo: composition LR / The Republic

Likewise, after that, he remained under the chair of Constitutional Law, State Theory and Criminal Law. He also collaborated in the creation of the School of Political Sciences around the year 1984.

What question about Cristian Zuárez made Laura Bozzo “EVDLV” win?

Laura Bozzo was presented for the second time, in 2014, to the program of beto ortiz. On this occasion, the television figure had to answer a question about Christian Zuarez to win the S/50,000.

“Do you think you are going to end your days with Cristian Zuárez?”Beto Ortiz consulted. Before that, Laura Bozzo answered “Yes”. Despite the fact that at first the host had denied that this fact was possible, she decided to change her answer.