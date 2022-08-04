It left them speechless! True to his style, Laura Bozzo is again a trend in social networks after starring in a peculiar farewell to “The house of the famous”. The Peruvian presenter, who on more than one occasion had said that she wanted to leave the program, took advantage of her that her former partner the ‘Potro’ Caballero was present and planted a surprise kiss on him. Relive the moment here.

YOU CAN SEE Laura Bozzo implored her daughter to visit her before the final of “The House of Celebrities”

Laura Bozzo left the ‘Potro’ speechless with a stolen kiss

Laura Bozzo could not put an end to his passage through “The house of the famous” without starring in another controversial moment in front of the Telemundo cameras. The presenter of “Laura en América” ​​took advantage of the last interview that she would do for the Mexican reality show to reveal how she felt after leaving the show.

The Peruvian made it clear that she was more comfortable and calm when she returned home. However, she took advantage of the fact that the other eliminated participants were also present to star in a curious exit, specifically with the ‘Potro’ Caballero. The reality boy, who achieved international fame for “Acapulco Shore”, did not expect that “Miss Laura” would give him a kiss on the lips.

YOU CAN SEE What happened to Cristian Zuárez, the Argentine singer who was Laura Bozzo’s partner for 17 years?

Laura left happy from “The house of the famous”

Upon receiving the news that he would leave “The house of the famous”the controversy Laura Bozzo surprised by his reaction. “Thank you. Finally, this nightmare is over. I prefer to go out high and with dignity than to be in a place where they tear out their hearts for 200,000 dollars, ”said the television host while she said goodbye to her other sentenced companions.