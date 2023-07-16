RETURN. Laura Bozzo reappeared on Peruvian television during the broadcast of the program “Because today is Saturday with Andrés”. The popular ‘Miss Laura’ was received with the affection of the public, there were even some who did not hesitate to hug her.

The presentation of the ‘Lawyer for the Poor’ occurred at an unexpected moment during the broadcast of the program hosted by Andrés Hurtado. However, Laura remained silent at all times and only limited herself to receiving the affectionate greetings of the public.

Who did give details of the presence of the driver was Andrés Hurtado, who announced that she return next Saturday for Panamericana. “I’m just going to tell you something: next Saturday, Laura in Panamericana”.

Does Laura Bozzo return to Panamericana?

Minutes before the surprise presentation of Laura Bozzo on the set of Andrés Hurtado, a spot was broadcast announcing the return of “Laura in America”; However, what was not clear is whether the remembered show will be a sequence of the program “Because today is Saturday with Andrés” or it will become a new space in the Panamericana programming.