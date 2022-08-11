Laura Bozzo leads searches on TikTok. After her recent departure from “The House of Celebrities”, the television host celebrated having reached 3 billion searches on the social network and shared her happiness through her Instagram stories.

Laura Bozzo celebrates reception in social networks

The TV presenter was excited by the large number of followers on TikTok. “I still don’t believe it. Wow”, she shared on her social networks along with a screenshot showing the reaction of her followers.

Laura Bozzo has won the hearts of her thousands of fans in various parts of the world for her strong character and her unexpected occurrences.

Laura Bozzo excited with viral videos on TikTok. Photo: @LauraBozzo/Instagram

Laura Bozzo attacks “The House of Celebrities”

Laura Bozzo was running as one of the favorites to win the Telemundo reality show due to the controversies she was starring in and the large number of followers, but surprisingly she was eliminated.

“Very happy indeed. I am proud of my participation and of having been able to be who I am. I prefer to go out with my head held high and with dignity than being in a place where your heart is ripped out for $200,000 . I give them to you, “said the Peruvian host when leaving the program.

Despite her strong criticism, Laura Bozzo highlighted Ivonne Montero’s victory in the Mexican program. “I love it, the voice of the public is the voice of God, and if the public decided it was Ivonne, God bless her, take advantage of it. I feel very happy for her and for Zerboni, they took a single point difference, and that’s good. Up, Mexico!”, pointed out the ‘Lawyer of the poor’.