Mexico.- Recently, Laura Bozzo caused controversy after he made forceful statements on the show business, ‘Gossip No Like’, in relation to his show ‘What’s up Laura?‘, issued by Image Television.

Despite the fact that the 70-year-old Peruvian entered the small screen with great success, the truth is that her program has been doing very badly, since the audience has become the lowest on the television network in comparison of other entertainment shows.

But that’s not all, but Laura Bozzo revealed that she has not been able to work comfortably, since there is a low reduction in her work team, which makes the television show not entirely honest.

And it is because there is not much budget, the program has issued cases that are not realso they have had to hire actors to star in a conflict with various issues.

In fact, Bozzo recounted that when he worked for other television stations his production was too large and for this reason he could bring real cases to the program.

“On Telemundo I had 30 researchers, on Televisa 25, here I have four,” the famous woman began to tell, and then added: “In this program I can’t tell you that everything is real, I can’t, because with four researchers it’s impossible.”

However, the presenter not only talked about her program, but also messed with the competitionRocío Sánchez Azuara, with ‘Life things‘.

“Rocío does not carry real cases, many cases are personified and I know this because when I entered the image they brought me many cases, and I could not verify them, that they were panelists who had been with Rocío.”

It should be noted that Bozzo did regret that the program did not continue as it had begun and that they ended up doing work that is not real: “It was set up as a traffic of panelists, in which they were paid and they came, they rehearsed. That is what Rocío does, that is what many do. Here my program was prostituted**, they began to bring panelists that they took from the street, because it was not real ”.

Finally, the lawyer also externalized that she has made a commitment to avoid presenting real situations in the program, for which she plans to take the necessary measures to make it so.