Laura Bozzo visited Andrés Hurtado this Saturday, July 22, in an emotional reunion with Panamericana. The popular “Chibolín” prepared a nice tribute for her years of career on television and moved the popular “lawyer for the poor”, who thanked her for her significant gesture. She entered the set wild: jumping, dancing and screaming with happiness for her return to the channel that she considers her home.

How did Laura Bozzo enter the Andrés Hurtado program?

The Peruvian host fulfilled the promise she made to Andrés Hurtado and was well received on the channel. Her surprise was greater when she met her former cameraman Aparicio Napan Chumpitaz, better known as “Huaycoloro.”

Why did Laura Bozzo put Andrés Hurtado in trouble?

The host made her arrival on the set accompanied by her daughter and after an overflow of emotion, the television presenter asked Andrés Hurtado to clarify: “Who is your wife La India, Eva Ayllón or me?”

This fact generated laughter on the set and put Andrés Hurtado in trouble, who at first did not know what to answer. Obviously, it was all a joke, since they have maintained a good friendship for many years.

