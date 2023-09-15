Laura Bozzo She ‘breaks’ as one of the official contestants of ‘Big Brother VIP 8’ in Spain. The lawyer best known as ‘Miss Laura’, who coined the popular phrase ‘Let the unfortunate man pass’, had a 17-year relationship with the singer Cristian Zuarez and it became one of the most controversial in the medium.

Laura Bozzo and Cristian Zuárez. Photo: diffusion

How did the love story between Laura Bozzo and Cristian Zuárez begin?

Laura Bozzo She is a host who is quite popular internationally for hosting a program with her same name in Mexico, but prior to this she was already a public figure in Peru. She and Cristian Zuárez formed a solid and long sentimental bond of 17 years. They both met when he was the vocalist of the group Complot and Laura presented a space in America Television.

Why did Laura Bozzo and Cristian Zuárez end their long relationship?

What is known is that, after starring in one of the longest romances in the national entertainment world, they ended because the TV presenter discovered a alleged infidelity by the artist with his partner Adriana Amiel. Some time later, Amiel and Zuárez got married.

Adriana Amiel, wife of Cristian Zuárez. Photo: Instagram

Laura Bozo was introduced in ‘Big Brother VIP 8’

Laura Bozo became a key part of the ‘Big Brother VIP 8’for which it was received with great fanfare by the hosts of the Spanish coexistence reality show.

