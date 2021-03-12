Laura Borràs, head of the Junts list in the last Catalan elections, will be proclaimed president of the Catalan Chamber this Friday. If the CUP does not vote in favor, Borràs has the vote assured, only with the support of JxCat and ERC, in the second round. The nationalist leader will replace Roger Torrent, from Esquerra Republicana.

Borràs was the winner of the Junts primaries to be the head of the list in the elections and is part of Quim Torra’s core of trust. Very nationalist and from the most radical sector of the Junts, his election anticipates a Parliament prepared for the confrontation against the State.

His appointment was unblocked yesterday afternoon, at a last minute meeting, after ERC assumed that the presidency of the Catalan Chamber should fall on a JxCat leader and not on one of the CUP, as the anti-capitalists claimed to pressure on the negotiations. Esquerra was looking for a broader agreement, which would also include the foundations of the future Catalan government, but this pact will still have to wait. The first vote for the investiture of the President of the Generalitat will be on March 26.

ERC, however, yielded yesterday in their positions. The leader proposed by Junts assumed and gave a seat at the table to the CUP, which for the first time will have responsibilities in the governing body of the Catalan hemicycle. Republicans trust that the pact reached yesterday will serve as a “first step” to reach a “global agreement that gives stability and maximum strength to both the Government and Parliament.”

The election of Laura Borràs was decided yesterday by the Puigdemont party in an Executive summoned urgently and at the last moment, just a few hours before the plenary session of the constitution of the Chamber today.

The nationalist leader has remained for almost a month, since the elections, with hardly any public statements. She was removing the leaves from the daisy. He could choose between president of Parliament or vice president of the Government. The CUP showed its “concern.” Junqueras, for example, said in the campaign that if Borràs was a member of ERC, she should have given up being a candidate. And the thing is, he has a pending criminal case in the Supreme Court, which after leaving his seat in Congress will go to the TSJC. She is being investigated for having allegedly hand-picked public tenders to a friend. He faces 15 years in prison for the crimes of prevarication, fraud, embezzlement and falsification of documents. His judicial situation will put the Catalan Chamber in a bind and more specifically the table, to the extent that there is an article of the Parliament’s regulations that obliges deputies to renounce their minutes if they are prosecuted for crimes of corruption.

Junts maintains, however, that his cause is not due to corruption, but is repression by the State and that he is the victim of political persecution. ERC and the CUP will have to choose.

Applause for Serret



The former councilwoman and elected deputy of ERC Meritxell Serret arrived this Friday at about 9.15 am at the Parliament, being received by the president of the Chamber, Roger Torrent, by members of the Government and by the pro-independence deputies, who have cheered her on.

Serret, who returned on Thursday after more than three years in Brussels, has gone to the Parliament to participate in the plenary session of the constitution of the new legislature and collect her act as a deputy.

The deputies of ERC, Junts and the CUP, and members of the Government were waiting for her at the gates of Parliament, they cheered her on and Serret hugged the acting vice president of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, Torrent, the republican Marta Vilalta, and those who will be elected members of the new Board: Laura Borràs, Anna Caula and Jaume-Alonso Cuevillas, among others.

The last time that Serret was in the Chamber was on October 27, 2017, in the declaration of independence of Catalonia, when she was still Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Food.