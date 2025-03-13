It was sentenced to four and a half years in prison for prevarication and documentary falsehood

The former president of the Parliament, Laura Borràs, has requested in a letter submitted to the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) that is suspended the execution of her sentence of four and a half years of prisonfor prevarication and documentary falsehood.

In the document to which Europa Press has had access and that ‘eldiario.es’ has advanced, the defense of Borràs, who exercised lawyers Gonzalo Boye and Isabel Elbal, Ask to suspend the execution of the conviction “while the provisions of section 5.3 of the sentence materialize”that is, the partial pardon raised by the court.

The TSJC gave Laura Borràs for 10 days to file allegations, after the Supreme Court ratified her sentence to four and a half years in prison and 13 of disqualification and a fine of 36,000 euros for fractioning contracts to award them to finger to a friend when she directed the institution of Catalan letters (ILC) between 2013 and 2018.