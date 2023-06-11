Laura Borràs, in Parliament. MASSIMILIANO MINOCRI

The president of Junts per Catalunya, Laura Borràs, has advocated this afternoon for allowing Aliança Catalana, an ultra-independence party, to govern in Ripoll (Girona), where it was the list with the most votes in the last 28-M elections. The mayor and party leader, Sílvia Orriols, had lamented yesterday through Twitter that the rest of the pro-independence formations are finalizing a pact to prevent her from governing. “Together, Esquerra and CUP, one step away from agreeing with the PSOE of 155 and quicklime to take away the Ripoll mayor’s office,” she said. Almost 24 hours later, in a response to a user outraged at this possibility, the former president of the Parliament offered her particular vision of this cordon sanitaire to the Catalan far-right: “I am not a supporter. I think that if I defend that contradicting the popular will when it harms us is not correct, doing it when it favors us is not either”. Later, Borràs qualified her position on the same social network, assuring that she has “always” fought the extreme right, and affirming that the strategy of not allowing the list with the most votes to govern only aggravates the problem.

Ripoll, a town of less than 11,000 inhabitants but nestled in the historic heart of Catalonia, has traditionally been governed by Convergència, the predecessor party of Junts per Catalunya. In the 2019 elections, Sílvia Orriols obtained for the first time, through an identity formation, representation in the consistory. The rest of the parties ignored it and, in the municipal elections of 28-M, after a victimization campaign in which it targeted the foreign population, it was the most voted with Aliança Popular: six councilors out of a total of 17 It was far from the absolute majority, and at the expense of an agreement between the rest of the parties with representation: Junts (3), Esquerra (3), PSC (2), CUP (2) and an independent group (1).

Orriols has been very active on social networks since she won the elections, in an attempt to denounce what in her opinion is a mistake: not letting her govern after being the list with the most votes. This Saturday she returned to the charge against a pact of the rest of the parties that allowed her to denounce her isolation in the consistory since 2019 and, in the end, made her stronger. “Remember it well when they tell you that you are democrats and independentistas”, she has written, along with her campaign slogan (Save Catalonia). Then Twitter has worked its magic. A user has spoken of a “sectarian and miserable maneuver” and has questioned Borràs, calling her a “victim of the instrumentalization” of justice: the former president of Parliament was sentenced to four and a half years in prison and 13 years of disqualification for having illegally sliced contracts during his time at the head of the Institution of Catalan Letters (ILC) to hand-pick them to a friend of his.

Borràs has entered the rag with a tweet that suggests that the most correct thing, in his opinion, would be to let the Aliança Catalana govern Ripoll. The message comes at a time when the left-wing parties in the municipality are taking steps to reach an agreement and convince Junts to lend them their votes for the investiture. The leftist forces do not have an absolute majority and they need the neoconvergents to give them support for this process; otherwise, Orriols could be mayor in the second round because she has a simple majority. The objective of all of them is to prevent Aliança Catalana, a party with a clearly Islamophobic and identity-based discourse, from governing the municipality.

A few hours later, Borràs herself has qualified her words in a thread of tweets, in which she has assured that she has always fought the extreme right. His position, he explained, is to allow the list with the most votes to govern, opening the door for a motion of no confidence to be made later: “Letting them govern for a while can cause a motion of no confidence when everyone sees their true face, when everyone sees if they know or not to govern, and then throw them out without turning them into victims and without making them grow”, he pointed out.

