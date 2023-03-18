Laura Baumeister, Nicaraguan film director, in Mexico City on March 14. Aggi Garduño

Laura Baumeister had to collide with a difficult reality when she was 16 years old. She was in high school with the Jesuits of the Central America school, in Managua, when the time came to do social work as part of her school curriculum. She chose to work in La Chureca, a huge dump in the Nicaraguan capital, a violent and violated place that the residents of the capital know of its existence, need it, but to which they turn their backs. Baumeister (Managua, 39 years old) traveled to the dump on weekends to teach the children who lived there to read and write. “It impacted me a lot, because I come from another context, with people who have privileges. The first thing that struck me was discovering that the ability to play, to imagine, to dream remains intact and that it is a common denominator for any person regardless of the socioeconomic situation in which they find themselves”, says the filmmaker in an interview in Ciudad from Mexico, in the small and cozy apartment where he lives with his partner, in the Roma neighborhood. The image of those children playing among the garbage, in the most absolute misery, in a garbage dump that extends to infinity, next to a beautiful lake, Xolotlán, marked her and later, as a filmmaker, she felt the need to portray that reality. “These children struck me because of their eagerness for knowledge, but also because of their mental agility to make up stories. They made stories, jokes in a very natural way. And that stays with me and the place stays with me too, ”explains Baumeister, who has directed the short films. Elizabeth in Winter, Brute force and Navel of Water.

From that experience in La Chureca was born daughter of all rage, a Mexican-Nicaraguan production that follows María, a girl who lives, works and plays in the dump. She is played by Ara Alejandra Medal, who in real life lives in La Chureca. María must take care of a litter of purebred puppies that her mother treasures as the only hope of earning good money. The buyer is a guy with violent credentials, a fearsome mobster. When the puppies are accidentally killed, the mother-daughter drama begins. The games between the two are over, the laughter, despite the hardness of day to day. Lilibeth (played by Nicaraguan actress Virginia Sevilla), her mother, must inexplicably flee and decides to leave her daughter in a recycling plant, the only option available to her, where Maria can at least find a job. .

Ara Alejandra Medal, playing María, and Virginia Sevilla, playing the role of Lilibeth, María’s mother, in a still from the film. Courtesy (Cardon Pictures)

The girl does not understand abandonment and is immersed in rage: because of her condition of poverty, her sudden orphanhood, her loneliness. She then decides to start the search for her mother, which is also a journey of growth. In this context of misery and abandonment, Baumeister also submerges to tell a very current story: that of a world that she consumes in an unbridled way, without paying attention to the consequences of that destructive consumption. Not only because of the great waste that it produces, but because it refuses to see that reality of millions of people who live in the garbage and who depend on it. “I thought that the film, in addition to talking about the drama, the story of mother and daughter, was going to open a space for a more forceful conversation about the environmental impact, but it strikes me that people are not doing the click with the environmental issue”, laments the director. The film premiered at the toronto film festival and has been screened at 30 other festivals, including those in Miami, Florida; San Sebastian, in Spain; and Morelia, in Mexico. It also competes in the Platinum Award for best first film. This year it will be available in Mexican theaters.

Ask. Why did you decide to tell the story of María, this girl from La Chureca?

Answer. I had already been working on short films about stories of mother and daughter, of abandonment, the feeling of abandonment that I think is something very personal, but also very generational from my time in Nicaragua. In other words, we are the children of the Sandinista revolution, or rather the children of the abandonment of the revolution, because our parents, because they were part of the revolutionary project, left us somewhat stranded to our own construction of the world. So, abandonment is a personal issue that I had already been working on with that primary relationship, but I wanted to put it within this context, because I had not been able to forget that experience I had in La Chureca.

Q. María not only lives in a difficult context, but also suffers something as cruel as her mother’s abandonment.

R. It was important for me to turn this idea around a bit. Sometimes giving up is an act of love. If, for example, I am the daughter of a drug addict and that person decides to leave me at my grandparents’ house, that could be an act of love in the sense of saying ‘you’re going to be bad with me’. I have been working a lot on this idea that parents often leave their children because they believe that by leaving them, whether for work or personal projects, they are building better conditions for them. For Lilibeth, leaving María is on the border between the pain that will mark the girl for the rest of her life, but also because she knows that with her she will have nothing, no opportunities, that things could be worse for her. That’s where this idea of ​​abandonment as an act of love comes from.

María lying on garbage, in a frame from the film ‘The daughter of all rages’ (2021). Courtesy (Cardon Pictures)

Q. What are relationships like in that garbage dump environment?

R. There is a lot of competition, because there is no order that establishes who gets what when they collect the garbage. It’s like the law of the jungle. This community has been living on garbage for the last 30 years. When the trucks arrive, they all jump like birds of prey and there are strokes of luck, because they can find a gold chain and with that chain they already guaranteed a month of income. On another occasion they found a container full of vacuum-packed chickens, which were thrown away because they had expired, but they were in good condition and it meant a lot to them, because they could sell them in the area. It is a very urgent environment.

Q. And in the middle of that are children like María.

R. They will accompany the mothers, above all. The image is that of a woman with a lot of children searching through the garbage. But there’s also a lot of waiting time, because the trucks are late, so the kids can find a mask that has no value, but it’s a fun mask, and they play. I have a very beautiful sequence of that, which I no longer included in the film. When the truck arrives, they drop the mask and get into a hunting stance. The game and the search for food are together, they are key.

Q. Innocence, despite a terrible reality, claims its space.

R. Completely. I was very affected by the issue of hygiene. When I was a child I liked to play in the puddles, but they were the puddles of a residential complex and my grandmother yelled at me to stop doing it because parasites were going to enter my body. In La Chureca the children play in filthy puddles, but it is the same logic.

Q. Was it difficult working with a girl from La Chureca?

R. Super hard. The truth is that the film could not have been without her, but it has been my most difficult experience as a director, because I was faced all the time with this situation that she was much more interested in what was happening outside the camera. She was more interested in the moments in the hotel, the pool, the conversations with the team, who loved her very much, the meals. For her that was another world and that was what she always talked about. The coach who accompanied us on the recording told me that this was what was happening to María, the character, who does not want to be where she is. Maria is angry because she is here and that was what was happening to the girl too.

Two collectors at the La Chureca garbage dump in Managua in a file photograph. Jan Sochor (Getty Images)

Q. The landfill is a world that people never see again. Such terrible poverty is taboo. People know the dump is there, but they don’t care what goes on inside.

R. The world in general does not want to see garbage. Here in Mexico it is the same. We are a consumer society that is producing a quantity of garbage that generates these spots, what I call wild spots, in the natural landscape of our planet. And we turn our backs around the world on this level of marginality.

Q. Why will you give us so much dislike?

R. I feel that the dump concentrates everything grotesque that we are as a society.

Baumeister in the living room of his house in Mexico City. Aggi Garduño