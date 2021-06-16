The Spanish presenter and showgirl Laura Barriales announced through her Instagram profile that she had become a mother for the second time: little Romeo was born yesterday, Tuesday 15 June, and the presenter immediately published a first shot with the newborn.

Laura Barriales became mom for the second time: to announce it was the Spanish presenter and showgirl who, through her profile Instagram, showed the first photo of the newborn. There Barriales she is already the mother of a child, Melania, who is now two years old. Just with a photo with her he had confessed to his followers to wait for a little boy in the middle of last January:

“A little over two years ago I shared with you the most important day of my life… the birth of Melania. Today the world has changed but the joy of living and giving life must continue and I am happy to share mine with you second pregnancy!“. Read also: Laura Cremaschi: birthday party with the friends of “Avanti another!”

The sweater worn on that occasion by Laura Barriales already announced the arrival of a little boy: “It’s a boy”. A few hours ago, Romeo, this is the name chosen by the presenter and her partner, the Ticino entrepreneur Fabio Cattaneo, came to light.

Laura Barriales: the first photo with Romeo

Laura Barriales gave birth to her second child at the Sant’Anna Clinic in Sorengo, in Switzerland, where his first daughter Melania was also born. Right from the hospital bed, the presenter wanted to take the first picture together with Romeo: the child, with a white hat on his head, he sleeps tenderly on his mother’s chest, who looks tired but happy.

“Bienvenido Romeo”, this is the description of the sweetest click through which the conductor, which is known to the public above all for the program “Mezzogiorno in famiglia”, which she drove from 2009 to 2014 in tandem with Amadeus, she wanted to share her joy with all the public who loves her.

Many i messages of affection under the post: from Samantha De Grenet, who promised to call her as soon as possible, passing through Adriana Volpe, happy for this wonderful news, up to the characters of the world of sport like former Inter captain Javier Zanetti and Motogp champion Jorge Lorenzo.

