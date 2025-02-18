02/18/2025



Updated at 7:15 p.m.





A few days after the sanction of the three -month letter to Jannik Sinner was known for his positive for clostebol, the skateboard Laura Barquero (23 years) has broken a three -year silence to denounce her “unfair and disproportionate” punishment after being discovered that same substance during the Beijing Winter Olympic Games 2022. He has done so in an interview to the specialized media ‘Spanish ice’in which he recounts a long process that ended in October last year, after he agreed with the World Anti -Doping Agency for a six -year sanction, until February 2028, which has moved it away, who knows if forever, from his sport and his passion.

In the interview, Barquero recounts in detail the origin of his misfortune, which in many passages remembers what Sinner told to explain the way in which the clostebol reached his body (through a massage given by his physiotherapist, who previously A cream with that doping product had been applied to cure a wound). “The cream had been left to me a partner months before in a stop in case I needed it for a wound that I had,” says the skater. «He gave it to me without box, or prospect and never used it. Upon arriving at my house in Bergamo, I put it in a drawer along with other creams and medications and forgot about it. Unfortunately and, as we knew later, the tube contained remains on the outside and ended up staining other products that I put in the bag that I took the games. In this way, I was continuously exposed transdermally to contamination with this substance without knowing it ».

The positive was communicated to him as soon as he lands in Spain, and the legal battle began to demonstrate that exposure to clostebol had been accidental. Just like Sinner. Barquero received a year of sanction from the Anti -Doping Chamber of the Deportivo Arbitration Court (TAS), which considered his attitude of “negligent.” As in the case of Italian tennis player, the world anti -doping agency appealed.

With Sinner, it is already known, there was a pact. Three months of suspension to add to the punishment imposed in the first instance, but without risk of missing any Grand Slam. With Barquero there was not that option. The Spanish resumed the training two months before fulfilling the sanction of a year while waiting for the appeal of the AMA, but within a few days of skating again he returned to positive for Clostebol. «I can’t give much more information about the second positive because I don’t have it. I had taken all precautions, I changed my routine to avoid any risk. He practically lived in a glass urn … could not be possible, ”says Barquero, who was wrapped in an even more complicated legal process. It became a repeat offender, exposed so the sanction could have gone until the age of eight despite the fact that scientific studies showed again that there had been no use and that it had been contamination. «Because of the need to end this process and resume my life I am forced to accept a six -year agreement based on rules that are disproportionate and unfair. It is an excessive sanction that has meant the end of my sports career but also a clear example of system failures ».