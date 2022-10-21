Everyone knows one of the most controversial characters of the latest work Naughty Dogthat is to say Abby, a character who, given his “uncomfortable” role, literally divided the audience in two. But to make her voice heard again – it is appropriate to say – it was the original voice actress of Abby, or the very talented Laura Bailey. In fact, despite the divided reception that her character has received, she has expressed herself regarding a possible return to the microphones to dub the character seen in the Last of Us part 2.

Don’t misunderstand, there were no announcements of the game’s development or similarbut the actress simply answered questions during an interview made to ComicBookMovie: during this, he stated that although the character has been linked to several dramas and negative reactions, he was uone of the most influential roles of his careerand that Abby should come back and propose to be her voice again, would do it 100%.

Among other things, Bailey has declared her great desire to return to the role of the antagonist, what if The Last of Us part 3 should include a return of Abby … “I would definitely return to her”.

The highly anticipated was also mentioned during the interview The Last of Us TV series HBO license plate, and the voice actress and actress was also enthusiastic about that: “The show looks amazing and I’m looking forward to seeing more!”