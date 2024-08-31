Saturday, August 31, 2024
Laundry | How do you keep white socks white? – This is how the household expert answers

August 31, 2024
in World Europe
We also asked what to do with family members who take their socks off all the time.

Especially young people prefer white tennis socks right now. However, they darken quickly in use.

How on earth could socks stay white, household expert Eija Kalliojärvi from Pirkanmaa Martoi?

“First of all, they should be washed with white laundry, and not with other colors. If the whiteness is to be maintained, a detergent containing powdered bleach is used as a detergent. Liquid detergents contain so-called optical brighteners, but they do not actually whiten the textile. It has to be specifically powdery.”

