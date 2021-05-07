The AFIP implemented the Real Estate Project Registry last week so that investors can access the fiscal benefits provided for in the Law of Incentive to Argentine Federal Construction and Access to Housing. The agency also regulated the Standardization Program that enables the voluntary declaration of possession in national and foreign currency for making investments in real estate developments. The initiative has so many edges that it still raises some doubts, for example, on the accreditation of the funds, the payment of the special tax and the presentation of the affidavits.

The General Resolution No. 4976 enabled the tax benefits and tools contemplated in law 27,613. The initiative promotes the development and investment in new real estate projects that start from the entry into force of the law (March 12, 2021) or that, as of that date, they have a progress of less than 50%.

Here is a list of the doubts generated by the initiative:

When must the funds be credited to the special accounts?

The special tax It is the one that is determined on the value of the declared possession (expressed in national currency at the time of entry to the special account). Depending on the date of entry of the holdings to the special account, the tax will have a certain percentage:

With an aliquot of 5%: this applies to the accreditations in the accounts made until May 10. It is the range that was short by the delays in the regulation and the one that the specialists suggest to run.

With an aliquot of 10%: applies to accreditations in accounts made from May 11 to June 9.

With 20% aliquot: applies to accreditations in accounts made from June 10 to July 9.

When must the special tax be paid and the affidavits of the accreditations must be submitted?

If the accreditation in the special account was made until May 10, there is time to pay the tax and to file the corresponding affidavit Until May 31.

If the accreditation in the special account was made until June 9, there is time to pay the tax and to present the corresponding affidavit until June 30.

If the accreditation in the special account was made until July 9, there is time to pay the tax and to file the corresponding affidavit until that same day.

What if the holdings were credited to the special account and the tax was not paid within the term?

Those who credited holdings in the special account in the periods May and June, and did not pay the special tax within the established deadlines, They can pay until July 9. It is added to the amount corresponding to the interests for late payment.

Can the funds deposited in the special account be affected without having presented the affidavit and paid the special tax?

It can not. The cancellation of the special tax and the presentation of the affidavit must be done in advance to any act of disposition of the funds dumped in the special account

Since when can the registration be done, submit the affidavit, pay the tax and register the real estate project?

The registration of holdings and their valuation can be done from May 17.

The sworn declaration, generation of VEP for the payment of the excise tax and the shipment of the statement it can be done from May 21.

The Real Estate Project Registry (REPI) will be enabled from June 7.

What should the AFIP be informed about the normalization of holdings?

The subjects that adhere to the Normalization Program of holdings provided for in Title II of Law No. 27,613, must inform, as a sworn statement, the “Real Estate Project Registration Code (COPI)” and the amount of the investment (s) made, Through the service called “Normalization Information Regime”.

The filing date of the informative affidavit is until March 31, 2023 or within 6 months afterIt has affected the development or investment, in real estate projects, all of the declared funds, whatever happens previously.

What is the deadline to affect the funds credited to special accounts?

All the standardized funds must be used for the development or investment of real estate projects previously as of December 31, 2022.

