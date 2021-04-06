YouTube, a subsidiary of Google, announced the launch of the YouTube Kids app in the Arabic language in 15 countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

YouTube Kids is an independent application for viewing video recordings that provides various content for children under the age of thirteen and provides a set of easy-to-use management and parental control tools to enable each family to choose the settings that suit their children.

(Screen time) is the most prominent tool in this application, which allows parents to limit the time their children are allowed to watch videos.

“The YouTube Kids app helps every family respond to the interests and curiosities of their children while providing a set of parental controls for a special experience that meets the family’s needs,” said Tariq Abdullah, Regional Director of Marketing for the Middle East and North Africa at Google, according to Sky News.

He pointed out that the application includes content from the educational programs and channels and the songs most popular with children in the region, such as the Arabic version of the American program (Hello Simsim), the Emirati cartoon series (Mansour) and the Egyptian educational channel (Ascola).

The YouTube app is available around the world in different languages, including English and French, and can be downloaded for Android and iOS devices.