The “Digital School” signed a strategic partnership agreement with the Endowment Foundation and Minors’ Funds Management in Dubai, to enhance joint cooperation, and launch qualitative and innovative initiatives that contribute to supporting the achievement of the digital school’s goals, to provide education to less fortunate groups around the world.

Under the partnership, Dubai Endowments announced the launch of the world's first digital education sukuk initiative, with the aim of raising 50 million dirhams annually, which will be allocated to support digital school projects in the field of digital education, and to enhance the sustainability of their positive impact.

It was also announced that additional endowments would be allocated, which would contribute to continuing and expanding the impact, by allocating specific projects and communicating with potential donors to support the spread of education through this initiative.

The partnership agreement was signed during the work of the “World Government Summit 2024” by the Secretary-General of the Endowments and Minors’ Funds Management Foundation in Dubai, Ali Al-Mutawa, and the Secretary-General of the Digital School, Dr. Walid Al Ali.

Ali Al-Mutawa said: “Supporting the education sector in communities is among the Foundation’s work priorities, and through continuing cooperation with the digital school, affiliated with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, we seek to contribute to providing digital education opportunities for students who are unable, so we decided to allocate An educational investment endowment to spend its proceeds on supporting digital school initiatives and projects, in addition to launching an innovative endowment recruitment within the (Education Endowment Sukuk) project, to direct its proceeds periodically to support the digital schools project.”

Al-Mutawa added: “Cooperation with the digital school comes in line with the endowment strategy in the Emirate of Dubai, which aims to achieve the sustainability of the endowment’s giving, continue its impact and maximize its returns, and enhance the leadership of endowment work by launching creative endowment initiatives that reach the global level and contribute to achieving benefit within various sectors.” societies, thus consolidating the foundations of human solidarity that the UAE seeks.”

Innovative experiences

For his part, Dr. Walid Al Ali stressed that the partnership with the Endowments Foundation and the Management of Minors’ Funds in Dubai reflects the digital school’s keenness to benefit from innovative experiences in implementing qualitative projects that support the continuity of its initiatives, thus contributing to achieving the goal announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid. Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, that the school will reach one million students around the world by the end of 2026.

The “Digital School”, one of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s global initiatives, aims to provide learning opportunities for students anywhere around the world, and to provide an integrated, flexible and approved digital educational curriculum for various academic levels that takes into account the personal needs of students, by taking advantage of the best educational practices enhanced by advanced digital technologies. The number of beneficiaries of the digital school reached more than 100,000 students in eight countries around the world, and more than 1,500 digital teachers were trained and qualified.