Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, (Mother of the Emirates), President of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, Honorary President of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, President of the Sheikha Fatima Fund for Refugee Women, launched the official website of the Authority's Fund on the Internet. https://sheikhafatimafund.com/ar.

The website was designed according to modern technological standards and allows its visitors to easily browse in both Arabic and English.

The main page of the Fund’s website was topped with a speech by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, which reflects her principles and values ​​towards humanitarian work, and stresses the importance of providing assistance to everyone who needs it without discrimination, as giving is not considered a favor, but it is a duty for everyone who is able to extend a helping hand and support.

Her Highness said in her speech, “The suffering of refugee women always urges us to strive to alleviate their pain through the continuation of development assistance that enhances the capabilities and skills of refugee and displaced women, and enhances their abilities to be an active partner in achieving the development of their resources, supporting the stability of their family, and enhancing their role as a mother and educator.”

The website aims to introduce the Fund through its vision, mission, and values ​​that focus on creating an environment in which refugee women have equal access to opportunities and resources, and enable them to live in safety and dignity. It reviews the Fund’s objectives that are consistent with the UAE Vision 2030 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for 2050, which focus On education, social cohesion and sustainable growth.

The website displays some of the Fund’s contributions through development projects in many refugee shelter areas, and sheds light on the tasks it undertakes, which are not limited to specific geographical areas, but rather are a global journey through which it seeks to transform challenges into opportunities, and light hope in the hearts of displaced women and refugees.

Minister of State and Chair of the Fund’s Supreme Committee, Dr. Maitha Salem Al Shamsi, confirmed that the wise leadership of the UAE has given charitable work the utmost care and attention since the era of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan – may God rest his soul – and the good path based on providing aid and assistance to every needy person continues. Before His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, the scope of which has expanded, making the UAE an example to be followed in consolidating the values ​​of brotherhood, giving and tolerance.

She praised the efforts of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, and her keen interest in the issue of refugees, especially women, explaining that since the founding of the Fund, Her Highness has launched many projects and programs aimed at developing the capabilities of refugee women and enhancing their skills in many development fields in order to secure a decent life for them.

For his part, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, Dr. Hamdan Muslim Al Mazrouei, praised the efforts of the wise leadership of the United Arab Emirates, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, which is considered a pioneer in the fields of humanitarian and development work, and has consolidated its position. global in this field.