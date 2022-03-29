In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, the “Umm Al Qaiwain Strategy for Sustainable Blue Economy 2031” was launched, which lays the foundations for The emirate’s future growth is clear, turning it into a “capital of the blue economy”, increasing its investment attractiveness, while developing its natural, cultural and human wealth, during the activities of the first day of the World Government Summit, held at the headquarters of “Expo 2020 Dubai”.

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla stressed that Umm Al Quwain’s sustainable blue economy strategy 2031 is in line with the UAE’s orientations aimed at achieving sustainable development and optimal use of resources.

His Highness added, “The UAE places the citizen at the center of its concerns as the primary objective of development plans and policies and the most important tool for their implementation. All plans and strategies are keen to provide various means of support and opportunities to achieve a decent life for the people of the Emirates, and enable them to actively participate in the development paths witnessed by the country in all sectors.”

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla also stressed that Umm Al Quwain’s sustainable blue economy strategy 2031 provides many opportunities for young people, entrepreneurs and investors in vital and promising sectors, pointing to the keenness of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain to provide the necessary support for the growth and sustainability of investments in a way that achieves the mutual interest of all partners in economic system.

The launch of the strategy was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Authority Dubai Civil Aviation, Chief Executive of the Emirates Group, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and a number of ministers, senior officials and state guests participating in the World Government Summit.

Sheikh Majid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Head of the Department of Tourism and Antiquities in Umm Al Quwain, reviewed during a session within the activities of the first day of the World Government Summit 2022, titled “Launching the Umm Al Quwain Strategy for a Sustainable Blue Economy”, the axes of the strategy and its main objectives to transform Umm Al Quwain into a distinguished model. And a center for a sustainable blue economy in the region and the world by 2031.

