The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology revealed the start of the implementation of the UAE standard for the prevention of bullying, which includes the principles, objectives and requirements of the bullying prevention management system in institutions where there are children (under 18 years), to reduce the risk of this violent behavior, which is detrimental to the development of their personalities.

The ministry explained to “Emirates Today” that the standard is valid for application in all types of institutions designated exclusively for children, or those they go to or where they are located, especially public and private schools, boarding schools and non-school institutions, such as training centers, centers and homes for care and accommodation. It also includes youth care centers, clubs, and sports, cultural and recreational facilities.

Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Standards and Legislation Sector at the Ministry, Farah Al-Zarouni, said that the new specification aims to protect the rights of the child, contained in the “Wadeema” law, by preserving it and protecting it from bullying, as it is one of the practices and actions that constitute an assault on the child, from his peers. Or those who are older.

Al-Zarouni revealed that the specification includes the formation of a committee to prevent bullying, in which all concerned parties, children and parents, are represented. from him.

Al-Zarouni added that the school or institution concerned with children’s activities must adopt a code whereby it is committed to using all measures to prevent bullying, in accordance with this specification, and other procedures required by local laws, with the need to have a website for the school or institution, where information on its bullying prevention policy is available. The school or institution should ensure the appropriate monitoring process for learners inside and outside the buildings, by defining a special monitoring plan during critical moments in which the possibility of unsupervised children increases, such as entry and exit times, end of class, and rest periods, with full respect for children’s privacy. She pointed out that there are places where bullying occurs a lot, which are places where there are no adults, such as hallways, bathrooms, playgrounds, and school buses.

According to Al Zarouni, the specification includes that the school or institution in question, which implements it, establishes a list of unacceptable behavior in relation to bullying, and the disciplinary measures or penalties resulting therefrom, in accordance with standards and the law. Employees must also report bullying to relevant authorities when necessary, including the commission of any offenses that require automatic prosecution.

Al-Zarouni stressed that the schools and institutions concerned should establish an email address to file complaints related to bullying, with an emphasis on protecting the sensitive personal data of the children involved in it, whether practiced on the ground or electronically.

She stressed that the application of the standard is important to determine the risks to children, and to ensure the management of operations that reduce or eliminate them, taking into account the legal procedures followed in accordance with the laws in force in the country for cases of “deficiency in supervision and control.”

bullying definition

The specification seen by “Emirates Today” defined bullying as the deliberate exploitation of force, which takes many forms of verbal, physical, suggestive or social abuse.

This behavior occurs from an individual against an individual or from a group against an individual. The behavior is unjust and recurs over time, and aims to harm a person or put pressure on him, and his inability to defend himself, due to the lack of equal power between him and the bully, which harms him and causes him feelings of pain.

Bullying also includes repeated and intentional aggression, whether physical, social, or verbal, by those who are in a position of strength against those who are in a position of weakness, and who cannot resist, with the aim of obtaining certain gains, or drawing attention, so that this leads to harm and harm to others. And cause them feelings of pain. This behavior has many forms, including cyberbullying. It targets a person online using electronic devices (computer, smartphones, tablets) by sending a true or false comment or sharing a photo of the victim with the intention of insulting, humiliating, blackmailing, intimidating, harassing, insulting, defaming, identity theft, defamation, manipulation and unlawful treatment of personal data harmful to children. It also includes posting online material that targets one or more members of a child’s family, with the aim of isolating him or a group of children by using serious abuse or malicious attack or by ridiculing them.

• “The specification includes the formation of a bullying prevention committee, whose task is to verify that the school or institution fulfills its obligations regarding bullying prevention.”



