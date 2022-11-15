Dubai Future Laboratories, in partnership with Rochester University of Technology and Khalifa University of Science and Technology, announced the launch of the “Emirates Robotics Competition” with the aim of providing an opportunity for students of national and international universities in the country to highlight their scientific skills and technological talents in the field of robotics, programming and artificial intelligence, and to enhance their participation in the design process. the future.

The competition also aims to enhance the building of advanced skills in the UAE, develop capabilities related to future applications of robots, raise awareness of their importance, and prepare young people to lead their applications in the future, thus contributing to strengthening the UAE’s position as a global center for testing and developing robotic applications.

The “Emirates Robotics Competition” allows for the participation of university teams consisting of three to six individuals, supervised by academic bodies, and will be required to develop intelligent, interactive robots that can analyze their immediate surroundings and know how to navigate in it. They will also be required to compete in a series of maneuvering and mobility challenges, picking up and moving objects from one place to another, moving independently around a set track, avoiding obstacles, and completing a series of required tasks. Students and universities can submit applications for participation in the competition no later than Wednesday, November 30, 2022, via the website: (www.rit.edu/dubai/inside/emirates-robotics-competition).

On the other hand, Dr. Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, stated that the digital school in the UAE provided more than 40,000 digital learning opportunities for students in seven countries, in addition to graduating more than 700 teachers in the digital world, from Through an integrated program of vocational training.

This came during the Global Education Forum “Jess 2022”, whose activities began yesterday at the Dubai World Trade Center, and which will conclude its activities tomorrow, with the participation of more than 300 specialized companies providing educational solutions, in the presence and participation of the Minister of Education in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Dr. Majid bin Ali. Al Nuaimi.

The scholars added: “The future of education, according to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is to imagine, design and implement it, and digital education is the future of education, and this began in the Emirates through multiple projects to develop education.” Digital, with the Ministry of Education and through the Mohammed bin Rashid Smart Learning Program in 2012 ».

He stated that in keeping with contemporary changes, specifically the effects of the “Covid-19” pandemic on education, the digital school was launched with the aim of employing the UAE’s experience and global best practices in digital education to design and implement practical solutions to face future challenges for education, and in partnership with education authorities and ministries concerned with education, we designed an application model The digital school is in line with the challenges and meets the needs in all countries.

For his part, the Minister of Education, Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, stated that the transformation in education required taking a set of measures, and finally, a new quality authority and a new authority for early childhood were formed, within the framework of developing the educational process.

He added, “We focus on developing the education system, which is a priority for the UAE. If the past 50 years focused on providing education, the current stage focuses on quality, as our goal is to improve the quality of education outputs, at the fastest stage of time.”

He pointed out that with technical development, the teacher remains the basis of the educational process, because the technical means used in education without a teacher who uses them in the best way will not achieve the desired goal, stressing that education is like any sector that benefits from technology, but if “technology” overwhelms the basic rules For education, a loss of educational attainment will occur.

