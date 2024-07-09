Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched the trial run of an automated vehicle to detect damage to the right-of-way and investigate the accuracy of traffic diversions implemented on the emirate’s streets and roads. This initiative underscores the Authority’s efforts to employ the latest in digital technologies and artificial intelligence to enhance the quality of the road network and raise the level of traffic safety in Dubai, in support of its strategic vision towards global leadership in easy and sustainable mobility.

The smart vehicle is characterised by its high accuracy and quality in collecting road right-of-way data, in addition to investigating the compatibility of traffic diversions implemented on roads, compared to the technical requirements and specifications approved by the Authority, through the cameras, sensors and technical devices equipped with it, which monitor damage to road furniture and facilities, prepare reports and upload them to the system in an automated manner without any human intervention.

“RTA is keen to enhance the operational efficiency of road damage monitoring and response times, in order to extend the lifespan and sustainability of RTA’s assets and facilities, and maintain the aesthetic and civilized appearance of Dubai. It also aims to enhance the performance of the infrastructure sector and road network in various areas, in a way that serves the economic and demographic prosperity of the emirate, and enhances its position as an ideal and safe destination for its visitors and residents,” said Hussain Al Banna, CEO of RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency.

“The smart vehicle has exceptional features that enhance the results and outputs of the inspection and investigation operations of the road right-of-way and the traffic diversions implemented. It is also equipped with the latest technologies that work automatically (without any human intervention) to monitor damage and send data to the system, to be processed and analyzed automatically based on prior feedback and self-learning technology. It is characterized by a more comprehensive coverage of sites by up to 30%, in addition to reducing the time required to complete the inspection elements by a target of no less than 70%, compared to traditional field inspection,” he added.

He pointed out that reporting the extent of damage to road furniture and facilities can achieve an accuracy rate exceeding 85%, compared to traditional methods, in addition to the ease of verifying the accuracy of implementing traffic diversions according to the approved lengths, which ensures the smooth flow and safety of traffic movement and road users.