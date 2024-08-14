Today, the Sharjah Central Finance Department launched the third edition of the Sharjah Public Finance Award, with the aim of encouraging institutions, companies and individuals to adopt best practices in the field of financial governance and promote sustainable development goals.

Sheikh Rashid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Director of the Central Finance Department, said during a press conference today that the launch of the third session of the award aims to achieve the goals of government work, and comes as a continuation of the award’s journey in which a group of distinguished people from the Arab world participated.

He explained that the current session is witnessing a clear development, as new categories have been added to the award, including 11 categories at the individual level and the same at the institutional level. The award aims to achieve a qualitative shift in the field of Arab financial work, noting that the award witnessed, during its two previous sessions, a distinguished participation from the UAE, including the Emirates of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah.

He pointed out that the prizes for individuals are: $10,000 for the first prize winner, $6,000 for second place, and $4,000 for third place, while the prize is more moral and appreciative than material for the institutions category, explaining that individuals who won in the previous two sessions are not entitled to nominate for this session, while winning institutions can nominate but in a category other than the one they won in.

For his part, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Award, Salem Yousef Al-Qasir, confirmed that new categories were created for the award this year, as the award witnessed a major development during the third session compared to the previous two sessions.

Nasser Al-Hattlan Al-Qahtani, Director General of the Arab Administrative Development Organization, said that this award reflects the interest of the Emirate of Sharjah in promoting administrative development and providing supportive incentives for institutions and individuals, explaining that the Arab world is experiencing a period of economic challenges that require us to strive to enhance governance, and hence the award plays a role in promoting innovation standards and is evident in supporting initiatives and sustainable development goals.

For her part, Aisha Hareb Al Ketbi, a member of the evaluators’ team, explained that this year’s award categories for institutions witnessed the addition of two new categories, namely the distinguished entity in financial scientific research, in belief in the importance of the role of scientific research in enhancing the field, and the distinguished entity in achieving financial sustainability, while the remaining categories were as follows: the distinguished entity in public finance, the distinguished entity in electronic financial systems and applications, the distinguished entity in managing financial projects, the distinguished entity in financial innovation, the distinguished entity in monitoring, auditing and financial risk management, the distinguished entity in providing financial services, the distinguished entity in managing purchases, contracts, tenders, auctions and government assets, the distinguished entity in managing cash, sovereign funds and banking financial services, and the distinguished entity in managing pension funds and social security.

She added: “As for the individual categories, 3 categories have been added: Head of the Financial Department or Middle Management Level, Distinguished Arab Financial Sector Manager, and Distinguished Arab Financial Expert/Distinguished Arab Financial Researcher,” noting that the remaining award categories are: Distinguished Arab Financial Accountant, Distinguished Arab Financial Manager, Distinguished Arab Budget Manager, Distinguished Arab Tax Manager, Distinguished Arab Accounts Manager, Distinguished Arab Electronic Financial Systems Manager, Distinguished Arab Purchasing and Contracts Manager, and Distinguished Arab Financial Controller and Auditor.