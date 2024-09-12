The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) announced the launch of the third edition of the “Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Award for Agricultural Excellence”, which is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, under the slogan “Innovative Farmer and Breeder with a Sustainable Vision”, noting that the application for the award is open and nomination requests are being received through its website (smaea.ae) until November 15, after which the arbitration, evaluation and field visits will begin to select the final candidates, with the winners to be announced in February 2025.

The Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Award for Agricultural Excellence attracted 676 participants in the main categories of the award in its first and second cycles, while 107 winners won in its various categories. The total prizes for the first and second cycles exceeded 16.7 million dirhams.

In a media briefing held yesterday at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, the Authority revealed “a new structure for the award categories, competitions, cash prizes, accompanying festivals and updated evaluation criteria.” It stated that the total cash prizes allocated for the award this year amount to AED 10 million, presented to approximately 465 winners in the main categories and accompanying events, including AED 5.4 million in cash prizes, distributed across four main categories, and 13 sub-prizes, presented to the first five winners in each category, with a total of 65 winners from individuals and farms.

She pointed out that about 4.6 million dirhams were allocated in cash prizes, which will be presented to more than 400 participants in the festivals and accompanying competitions, which include five festivals and 89 competitions, explaining that the award categories include the “Best Distinguished Farm and Estate Award”, which includes seven sub-categories: “Best Open-Air Farm, Best Greenhouse Farm, Best Fruit Production Farm, Best Organic Farm, Productive Estates, Small Producers and Beekeepers, Aquaculture Breeders”.

The “Commercial Farms” award includes two categories: the first is “Commercial Plant Farms” and the second is “Commercial Animal Production Farms”, while the third main category is dedicated to “Agricultural Innovation in its Plant and Animal aspects”, in addition to allocating the “Distinguished Farmer and Breeder” category, which includes two sub-awards for the best distinguished female farmer and the best distinguished female livestock breeder.

The Chairperson of the Higher Organising Committee of the Award, Moza Suhail Al Muhairi, confirmed that the agricultural sector, both plant and animal, continues to achieve important steps in adopting best practices.

New assessment items

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority has revealed the addition of new evaluation elements to the award categories that are in line with its objectives of excellence and sustainability, including measuring the water footprint of production, measuring production efficiency, obtaining organic agriculture and good agricultural practices certificates, measuring the cost value of developing farms and estates, and measuring the financial return of the farm.

She pointed out that the application mechanism has been developed to facilitate the participation of senior citizens and people of determination, noting that it will continue to honor the first five winners in each category, while updating the honoring mechanism for the first three places in line with their distinguished achievements.