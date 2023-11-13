Ras Al Khaimah Municipality launched the sustainable Awafi Freej, which includes 190 private residential plots, with an area of ​​more than 13,000 square meters of gardens and open spaces, in addition to 28,000 square meters of commercial services. The community is located near major highways for easy access to surrounding facilities and attractions, such as the airport, shopping malls, restaurants and beaches.

Director General of the Ras Al Khaimah Municipality Department, Munther bin Shukr, explained that the residential area was designed for a sustainable and healthy life for its residents. The plan includes facilities such as an exclusive community park with a play area, a swimming pool, a fitness corner, shops, mosques, a community farm, a children’s nursery, designated pedestrian and bicycle paths, public places, paths surrounded by natural landscapes, roads illuminated with high-efficiency lighting, canopies, jogging paths, parking for people of determination, electric vehicle charging stations, and power stations. Waste collection and recycling centers.

He added that the sustainable Awafi Freej is considered the first community designed according to the standards of (Rafah) – the guide for sustainable communities in the emirate, which aims to enhance the prosperity and development of communities, and raise the sense of responsibility among citizens. He pointed out that Ras Al Khaimah aims, through the project, to create an attractive and environmentally friendly community, by encouraging increased use of outdoor spaces, healthy transportation, reducing energy and water consumption, and reducing waste.

He pointed out that Al Freej reflects the emirate’s vision for developing and growing communities designed to ensure better standards of living for current and future generations, while striving to achieve broader sustainability goals.

• 28 thousand square meters of commercial services in Al Freej.