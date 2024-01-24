As part of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 programmes, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, under the slogan “The Family is the Foundation of the Nation”, the Dubai Police General Command and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, represented by the Dubai Foundation, signed a Mohammed bin Rashid for the Development of Small and Medium Enterprises, a memorandum of understanding to launch the “Support for Projects for Retirees in Dubai” program, which gives them several privileges, including giving them priority in government projects, providing financing for their future projects and exempting them from service fees for five years, in addition to supporting them with consultations that ensure their projects achieve success. Best returns.

The memorandum of understanding was signed on behalf of Dubai Police by His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, member of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs in Dubai, and on behalf of the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, represented by the Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development. His Excellency Hilal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai. The agreement comes within the framework of the two parties’ keenness to achieve psychological, social and financial stability for the category of retirees and those approaching retirement.

The program to support retirees’ projects in Dubai meets the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which aims to enable the most effective and proactive social system in protection, care and empowerment, by developing a model that enhances protection, social care and equal opportunities for all sectors of society, and in a way that protects them from economic and social risks by developing an environment that enhances work. Societal and humanitarian.

The program, which comes within the work of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs in Dubai, aims to support retirees’ projects through the Mohammed bin Rashid Fund to Support Small and Medium Enterprises, within the framework of seeking to achieve stability for this important community group, and stimulating the benefit of their expertise, in a way that consolidates community cohesion and contributes to Achieving development and economic sustainability.

The program is also in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to make Dubai a center for operations of small and medium enterprises, as Dubai provides many incentives for citizens to enter the labor market in the field of projects and small and medium enterprises and contribute to the gross domestic product, as it creates for them an appropriate and supportive climate for business development and expansion. Its scope.

Invest in experiences

The program to support retirees' projects targets two categories of Dubai citizens: the first are current retirees, and the second are employees approaching retirement.

The program seeks to invest the accumulated experiences of retirees and those approaching retirement in supporting the development process in Dubai, by benefiting from the experiences they have acquired over the years as a result of their exposure to periods of many transformations and achievements that the emirate has witnessed, which gives them the ability to face all future challenges and contribute to the continuous process of achievements that witnessed by Dubai.

The program, which includes launching a council for retirees with the aim of activating communication with them and meeting their needs, works to provide additional areas of work for retirees and those approaching retirement in order to find an additional source of income for them, which contributes to their family stability and at the same time utilizes their energies and expertise through active participation in the small and medium enterprises sector. .

Sustainability of giving

His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, member of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs in Dubai, said: “The program to support retirees’ projects translates the visions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens’ Affairs in Dubai, is committed to harnessing all capabilities that enhance the quality of life of all citizens, which is also consistent with the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which aims to enhance levels of social well-being and family stability for all citizens,” he said. His Excellency pointed out that the program seeks to provide stability for retirees and improve their quality of life, ensuring that they continue to give and support the development process in Dubai with more achievements.

His Excellency added: “The program reflects the appreciation enjoyed by retirees and those about to retire in Dubai and the great confidence in their potential and their ability to continue giving in projects that allow them greater well-being, based on the experience they have accumulated during long years of work, which qualifies them for success and positive influence in the field of work.” Business community.

Leading role

His Excellency Hilal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, said: “The program transforms the expertise and experiences of retirees into investment and development opportunities that contribute to supporting the sustainability of Dubai’s economy and promoting innovation and diversity in various vital sectors, in a way that accelerates the achievement of the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 as well as the Dubai Economic Agenda 33.” “It attaches great importance to supporting small and medium enterprises, and these projects are constantly encouraged in Dubai because of their importance in achieving economic diversification, accelerating the pace of growth of economic activities in various sectors, and in developing and building national human resources.”

His Excellency stressed the department’s keenness to support small and medium enterprises that play a pioneering role in consolidating Dubai’s position as a global center for business, tourism, entrepreneurship, and the digital economy and are considered a major tributary to achieving comprehensive and sustainable development. He pointed out that the entry of retirees into the field of entrepreneurship will allow them to benefit from their accumulated experience through… Their long years of work, which contributes to enhancing economic sustainability and social stability for themselves and their families.

Support and consulting

For his part, His Excellency Abdul Baset Al Janahi, Executive Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development, said: “The program translates the visions and directives of our wise leadership into the necessity of working to provide all means of support to retirees and those about to retire, which guarantee their financial and psychological stability, and encourage them to benefit from… From their experiences, in a way that enhances community cohesion and accelerates the achievement of the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 as well as the Dubai Economic Agenda “D33”.

He continued: “Through the program, the Foundation provides a set of incentives and facilities to retirees who wish to launch their own projects in Dubai, including financing, providing training and qualification, facilitating procedures, and technical consultations, as the program seeks to stimulate the entrepreneurial spirit among retirees and those approaching retirement, to employ their energies.” And their accumulated experience and their involvement in development projects and initiatives in Dubai, in order to contribute to enhancing social sustainability.”

Database

Dubai citizens, including current retirees and employees about to retire, can benefit from the services of the program to support retirees’ projects in Dubai, by submitting a request through the Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development.

The program provides support for small and medium-sized projects for retirees, in addition to giving them priority in undertaking government projects and supplies in coordination with the relevant local authorities in Dubai, which gives the various parties the opportunity to benefit from national expertise that has worked in multiple entities and institutions.

The Dubai Police General Command launches a periodically updated database for the category of those approaching retirement from the Emirate of Dubai who wish to join the program to support retirees’ projects, with the aim of monitoring these experiences and their specializations to facilitate the process of communicating with them and providing the services available to them that suit the experiences and specializations of each retiree, as well as qualifying those who wish to. In entering the labor market through the Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development.

The program provides advisory services to retirees and those approaching retirement in the Emirate of Dubai to help them develop future plans that will help them welcome the new stage of their lives, as well as develop plans and programs for a happier retirement, as the program seeks to help the retiree invest his experiences effectively, so that this stage does not constitute an interruption to him. About giving and positive contribution.

The program also discusses with major companies in the private sector that are based in the Emirate of Dubai, means of supporting the category of retirees in the emirate and those who have joined the program to support retiree projects, through the competent departments, institutions and local authorities.

Facilitating doing business

The program exempts retirees from all service fees for a period of five years, with the aim of contributing to facilitating doing business and reducing financial burdens on them, to ensure their societal stability, empower them in the labor market, and enhance their productivity, which encourages them to enter the entrepreneurship sector and compete in the small and medium enterprises sector, which is considered one of the… The most important pillars of the national economy and a major driver in efforts to transition towards a competitive knowledge economy.

The program attaches great importance to developing the academic skills and knowledge of those approaching retirement and retirees, as it works, in cooperation with the Dubai Entrepreneurship Academy and through specialized workshops, to develop the capabilities of retirees in the field of entrepreneurship in accordance with international best practices, with the aim of ensuring their readiness and social and financial readiness during the new phase of their lives. , and to help them arrange their priorities.

The program uses a number of consultants working at the Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development, who will work to ensure the active and continuous participation of retirees in the labor market by formulating policies and innovating services that provide them with more opportunities to develop their projects.

It is noteworthy that retirees receive special care in Dubai, as a number of initiatives have been launched aimed at achieving their moral, material, health and family stability, and stimulating the benefit of their experiences, in a way that consolidates community and national cohesion and contributes to achieving development and economic sustainability.