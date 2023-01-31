The Federal Authority for Identity and Nationality, Customs and Ports Security announced the adoption of its smart channels in providing the service of applications submitted for entry permits related to residents who have stayed outside the country for more than 6 months, which was activated as of last Friday, indicating that this service does not apply to residents who hold golden residences.

The authority said – in a statement – that the new service was launched with the aim of delighting customers and enabling residents who have valid residence permits and were forced to stay outside the country for study, work or treatment for a period of more than 6 months, and then they exhausted the specified period for staying outside the country, which results in the cancellation of residence from legal aspect.

She explained that the new service allows these residents to activate the residency again and enter the country with the same residency, after the approval of the authority, noting that this service includes all residencies approved within the system of services provided by the authority.

She stated that the approval of a permit request for those who stayed outside the country for more than 6 months requires submitting a copy of the Emirates ID and a copy of the passport, and attaching the reason for the delay in entering the country during that period, stressing that this service is limited only to customers from abroad who stayed more than 6 months. months abroad.

In its statement, the authority affirmed its keenness to develop the system of services it provides to customers and facilitate them through simplifying procedures and digital transformation in providing all services and launching new services that meet the needs of customers and address the exceptional circumstances they are exposed to.