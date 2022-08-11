The Board of Trustees of the Sharjah Prize in Public Finance launched today the second cycle of the award, which is the first of its kind in the Arab world, which is concerned with promoting and enabling the financial sector to be a successful and sustainable lever for development in the Arab countries, noting that new categories have been created this year, whether At the level of institutions or individuals.

The Chairman of the Award’s Board of Trustees, Salem Yousef Al Qaseer, Chairman of the Labor Standards Development Authority in Sharjah, said during a press conference to announce the award yesterday at the headquarters of the Central Finance Department in Sharjah yesterday, that the award is the first of its kind in the Arab world concerned with promoting and empowering the financial sector, by measuring and evaluating the level of Commitment to the standards and requirements of excellence related to government financial work at the level of institutions or individuals.

Al-Qusair conveyed a phrase of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, that “the goal of development is not to increase burdens on the government, companies or institutions, but rather to provide a platform for profitable long-term investment that works on developing individuals’ skills, experiences, cultures and creative abilities. The true nature of development is what creates value in our business and gives meaning to life.”

Al Qaseer explained that His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah emphasized through this saying that the real economy is what aims to build an integrated nation, and it is the one that moves with awareness and knowledge towards sustainability that will achieve the well-being of society, pointing out that this sound vision from His Highness represents for us a main guide for our goals in this award. To achieve distinguished government financial performance, by motivating and encouraging more excellence and efficiency in financial performance in thought and practice at the level of government agencies and institutions in the Arab region, and working to disseminate the best experiences and applications in managing public money, leading to comprehensive and sustainable development in all its forms and dimensions.

In response to a question for “Emirates Today”, Al-Qusair said that the award list specified the criteria for selecting the winners, which revolve around 3 main axes: “performance and growth, achieving unique achievements, development and research,” stressing that the award has had a significant impact on the ministries of finance in the countries. Arabic.

For his part, the Director-General of the Arab Administrative Development Organization, Vice President of the Award, Dr. Nasser Al-Hatlan Al-Qahtani, said that this award was launched in 2016 in its first cycle and was very successful, and the first cycle was celebrated, then the Corona pandemic came and all projects stopped.

He added: “Now we return to the second session and we are optimistic about the success of this session, but this session will be more in terms of the number of institutional and individual categories, and as we mentioned previously, many expressed their appreciation for the award, and we express our thanks to the Government of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sharjah Finance Central for this initiative.

Al-Qahtani continued: “Financial resources are important, but the most important thing is to preserve and govern them and to organize the correct practices in the exchange of public money, and this award comes at the right time and includes all Arab countries, and we are confident that it will have a positive impact, and we affirm our support for contributions that support common Arab interests.” For this initiative and those in charge of it, he said: We hope everyone from institutions and individuals from all Arab countries will participate.

He pointed out that the second session expanded in the number of categories and will include all institutions that deal with public money, whether institutions, funds or banks at the level of all concerned, including managers and officials of internal and external control and audit, in the belief of the award and those in charge of it that the public money system is not limited, and therefore this The course will cover all the parties concerned to achieve the desired goal with its successive session.

He stated that the closing ceremony will be held next April, after the month of Ramadan, pointing out that there are some introductory activities for the award that will be organized to develop the skills of public finance workers.

He said that the development of financial systems is always a visible matter, as financial institutions focus on governance, and the issue of public money is a sacred issue, and whenever there are correct financial practices, there will be real development, adding: We are talking about correct practices and fighting practices that destroy development, development and corruption are parallel lines. They do not meet.

He revealed that there are financial prizes for all individual categories, and there will be prizes worth participating in 8 categories, and each category will have a group of winners, and their value will be announced soon.

The award categories include two levels; The first is concerned with institutional categories, and the second is with individual categories, while the first level includes the following: First: the distinguished authority in public finance, second: the distinguished entity in electronic financial systems and applications, third: the distinguished entity in the management of financial projects, and fourth: the distinguished entity in financial innovation Fifth, the distinguished authority in managing cash and sovereign funds, sixth, the distinguished authority in supervision, auditing and financial risk management, seventh, the distinguished entity in providing financial services, eighthly, the distinguished entity in financial banking services, and ninth, the distinguished authority in pension fund management.

The second level (individual categories) includes: First the distinguished Arab financial manager, secondly the distinguished Arab budget manager, thirdly the distinguished Arab tax manager, fourthly the distinguished Arab accounts manager, fifth the distinguished Arab electronic financial systems manager, sixth the distinguished Arab procurement and contracts manager, and seventh The Distinguished Arab Financial Controller, and the Eighth Distinguished Arab Financial Accountant.