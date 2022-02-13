The Arab Government Excellence Award announced the launch of the second cycle of the award, which is the first and largest of its kind in the Arab world in the field of administrative development and government institutional excellence, stimulating leadership thought, celebrating successful administrative and governmental experiences and projects in the Arab world, and honoring distinguished employees of Arab governments.

The launch of the second session of the award began with the holding of the organizing team, and in cooperation with the Arab Administrative Development Organization of the League of Arab States, a series of virtual workshops and seminars in cooperation with a number of Arab governments with the aim of developing the skills and knowledge of Arab government cadres, and transferring knowledge to them in the field of quality and excellence, in addition to Training them on the latest developments and concepts related to excellence, in order to ensure the promotion of participation in the second cycle of the award, the development of government capabilities in the Arab countries, and the highlighting of the importance of achieving government excellence, in addition to supporting distinguished Arab government experiences and practices.

More than 50 workshops were held during the second current cycle of the award, which began in March 2021, with the participation of the organization and award team and a number of experts in the field of quality and institutional excellence, and in the presence of more than 9,000 employees and officials in the government sector from most Arab countries.

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Arab Government Excellence Award, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Muhammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, stressed that “the Arab Government Excellence Award constituted a quantum leap in the field of government development and administrative excellence in the Arab region to become an effective platform for exchanging experiences and developing capabilities and skills. The award is a qualitative leap towards promoting a culture of government excellence in the Arab world, creating a leading thought that adopts the principles of excellence, and through which we aim to create an effective Arab movement in the field of management and government excellence, highlight unique models and successful experiences in the Arab region, celebrate them and their achievement, and benefit from these Experience on a larger scale in all Arab countries.

Al Gergawi added: “The award focuses on promoting a culture of government excellence and creating a positive leadership thought that adopts the principles of excellence and continuous development in a way that enables Arab governments to deal efficiently with various changes and developments, and enhances their ability to meet their aspirations and ambitions for the future.”

Al Gergawi pointed to the need to continue government development at all levels, including the human element, infrastructure and logistics, stressing that institutional excellence and the renewal of existing processes and systems using smart technologies is the best way to implement future government visions and strategies.

For his part, the Director General of the Arab Administrative Development Organization and a member of the Board of Trustees of the Arab Government Excellence Award, Dr. Nasser Al-Hatlan Al-Qahtani, said that the training workshops organized by the award team in the field of introducing the award, its categories and criteria, the mechanism for submitting applications in the award’s electronic system, and other topics related to the development of the award. The digitization of government services, positive leadership and its impact on creative behavior, and the concepts and methodologies of excellence, all work to enhance the participation of Arab governments and institutions in the award, and develop participants’ knowledge and skills in the field of institutional excellence.

Secretary-General of the Arab Government Excellence Award, Maryam Al Hammadi, said: “20 Arab countries will participate in the second cycle of the Arab Government Excellence Award, through which 15 winners will be honored in the categories of the institutional and individual award, on top of which is honoring the best minister, best Arab ministry, and best government authority or institution, to Along with the best Arab governor and Arab general manager, and the best male and female employee at the Arab level, and honoring the best Arab projects and government experiments.”

The award received more than 5,000 Arab participation during its first session, and more than 1,500 nomination requests, all bearing success stories and inspiring examples of Arab models that were able to present innovative ideas to develop government work in many Arab countries in a way that reflects creative capabilities and energies that must be taken care of and motivated to More innovation. During the first cycle of the award, the winners of the individual awards were announced, and individuals with outstanding performance who were able to leave a significant impact and positive change on the entities they belong to or the sectors in which they work were honored.

Arab movement in administrative work

The Arab Government Excellence Award was launched in May 2019, in cooperation between the Arab Administrative Development Organization in the League of Arab States and the UAE government, with the aim of creating an Arab movement in administrative work, and promoting a culture of institutional excellence in various sectors of government work, through the application of international best practices in this field. And creating a positive leadership thought to adopt excellence in Arab government agencies, as well as focusing on improving general performance and continuous development in Arab government agencies.



