Hana Al Hammadi (Abu Dhabi) – Jewelry designer Salama Khalfan is organizing with Ghazlan Guenez, president of the “The Modist” company, the Sawa exhibition, under the slogan “Together”, which will open tomorrow and continue until April 10 at 83 Alserkal Avenue, Dubai, with the aim of supporting small business owners. Working in the fields of fashion and creativity in the face of the negative impact of the pandemic.

Salama Khalfan and Ghazlan Guenez

Regarding the details of the exhibition, jewelry designer Salama Khalfan said: “There are many project owners with the Corona crisis whose projects have stopped and they no longer have any other income. Therefore, as it is said,“ People for the people ”, the idea of ​​the exhibition was launched in order to encourage them to highlight their role in developing society and pushing the owners. Projects to improve family resources, especially those with limited income, develop their skills, display and market their products throughout the period of the exhibition, which is an exceptional opportunity to stimulate competition in a shopping environment, enhance the income of its participants, develop families’ products, and encourage and exploit energies and talents, in pursuit of innovation. The best ideas and projects away from the traditional ideas.

Busywork

Salama confirmed that the exhibition includes products that meet the family’s needs, such as handicrafts, clothes, incense products, perfumes and dresses, coffee, and the sale of traditional and modern gowns and costumes, and many other diverse projects, noting that 58 small and medium-sized entrepreneurs have participated, although there is a lot of interest in projects. To participate, but due to the precautionary measures, physical distancing and adherence to all measures, this number has been shared.

Part of the participation of the project owners

Designer Salama Khalfan expressed her enthusiasm for this new step, which will be added to her distinguished career, saying: “I am very excited about this initiative with my friend Ghazlan.”

idea

Ghozlan Guenez revealed her cooperation with the Emirati jewelery designer, Salama Khalfan, to launch the Sawa exhibition and platform, and announced on her Instagram page this step, “A month ago it was just an idea, and today we are ready to launch a platform to support small and medium-sized companies. By facilitating and enabling participation in trade fairs and exhibitions at nominal (non-profit) costs, ”as the repercussions of the Corona virus cast a dire shadow over the owners of small and medium enterprises, which forced them to change their way of thinking and postpone many arrangements, in order to ensure their survival or At least crossing the crisis with the least losses.

The number of small and medium enterprises agreed that the pandemic had harmed them, and reduced their sales rates. There are those who had to close their business, but they realized that the crisis knew them the meaning of “crisis management”, which they always heard about and did not take seriously.